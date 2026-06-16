Hong Kong – LegCo Panel on Constitutional Affairs visits patriotic education facilities (with photos)

LegCo Panel on Constitutional Affairs visits patriotic education facilities (with photos) *****************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council Panel on Constitutional Affairs visited several patriotic education facilities today (June 15) to gain a deeper understanding of the implementation of patriotic education.



Accompanied by the Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Clement Woo, Members first visited the Hong Kong Sha Tau Kok Anti-War Memorial Hall (the Law’s House), which is Hong Kong’s first memorial hall to commemorate the War of Resistance. Members toured the exhibition to learn about the history of the War of Resistance and the anti-Japanese deeds of the Luo family, and understood community group’s efforts in promoting patriotic education through revitalising historic sites of the War of Resistance.



During the visit, Members and representatives of the Administration discussed how to assist the community group that operates the memorial hall in further enriching their exhibits and enhancing other supporting facilities to attract more tourists and students to visit.



Members then visited the Cenotaph for Martyrs at Wu Kau Tang to understand how heroes and historic sites of the War of Resistance are remembered and preserved. Members suggested that the Administration make good use of the various heritage resources related to the War of Resistance in Sha Tau Kok and the nearby Wu Kau Tang area to organise educational visits and guided tours to better promote patriotic education.



Members also visited the Patriotic Education Centre at Sha Tin, where they toured the thematic exhibition on aerospace science to learn about the implementation of patriotic education by offering experiential and interactive learning services to students. Members also exchanged views with representatives of the Government on promoting patriotic education through commemorating the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March.



A total of 16 members and non-members of the Panel on Constitutional Affairs participated in the visit.