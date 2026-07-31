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Hong Kong – Appeal for info on missing out on male in Lantau North (with images)

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Appeal for details on missing out on male in Lantau North (with images)

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Authorities today (July 31) attracted the general public for details on a guy who went missing out on in Lantau North.

Khan Faraz Ali, a non-ethnic Chinese male aged 30, went missing out on after he was last seen on Yi Tung Road on July 27 afternoon. His household made a report to Police the other day (July 30).

He has to do with 1.7 metres high, 50 kgs in weight and of thin construct. He has a long face with yellow skin tone, brief black hair and beard. He was last seen using a light-coloured bathrobe.

Anybody who understands the location of the missing out on male or might have seen him is advised to call the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 5562 1342 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or get in touch with any police headquarters.

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