Hong Kong – S for S examines Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area (with images)

S for S checks Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area (with images) *****************************************************************

The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, checked the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area today (July 31) and got instructions from appropriate departments on the Port’s centers preparations. He likewise chaired an interdepartmental working group conference to strive to advance all preparatory work before the Port opens.

After getting to the Hong Kong Port Area of the Huanggang Port Building, Mr Tang explored several levels, consisting of the general public transportation interchange; traveler clearance halls (arrival and departure); lorry clearance centers (arrival and departure) and the migration clearance hall for on-board travelers. He likewise performed on-site evaluations of the setup development of various centers, consisting of the “collaborative inspection” automated channels and manual counters; and the “joint one-stop” automobile lanes, and so on. He then had an interdepartmental conference with agents from the Transport and Logistics Bureau, Transport Department, Highways Department, Architectural Services Department, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Government Property Agency, Hong Kong Police Force, Fire Services Department, Immigration Department, Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department, Department of Health and other appropriate departments to go over works development, screening and drill plans, with a view to making sure that Port’s centers and functional plans are sound and detailed.

The Hong Kong Port Area was developed at 00.00 hours today and goes through the jurisdiction of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in accordance with the laws of the HKSAR. The HKSAR Government will continue to work carefully with the Shenzhen side to take forward different preparatory jobs in an organized way, consisting of system screening, and functional and emergency situation drills, to guarantee that all centers and functional plans at the Port are sound and extensive. Upon verification by both sides that the Port is all set for safe and smooth operation, the federal governments of Guangdong and Hong Kong will settle the main opening date and make a statement to the general public in due course.