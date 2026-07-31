Hong Kong – AFCD lays charges versus regional coxswain and 5 Mainland anglers deckhands thought of utilizing snake cages for fishing (with images)

AFCD lays charges versus regional coxswain and 5 Mainland anglers deckhands presumed of utilizing snake cages for fishing (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (July 31) laid charges versus a regional coxswain and 5 Mainland anglers deckhands thought of participating in fishing utilizing snake cages on a regional vessel in waters east of Tau Lo Chau.

Throughout a joint operation with the Zhuhai Marine Law Enforcement Detachment the other day (July 30), the AFCD obstructed a regional vessel believed of participating in fishing utilizing snake cages at around 10.30 am for examination. Some fishing equipment, consisting of snake cages and winches, was taken by AFCD officers from the vessel.

After an examination, the 6 individuals were charged with contravening the Fisheries Protection Ordinance (Cap. 171). They will appear at the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (August 1).

Just a vessel signed up under the Ordinance can be utilized for fishing in Hong Kong waters and just the fishing approaches noted on its Certificate of Registration of Local Fishing Vessel can be used for fishing by the vessel. The conditions of the Certificate of Registration of Local Fishing Vessel concerning cage traps likewise state that any retractable cage traps must not be linked in any method to one another; or need to not go beyond 5 metres in any of its prolonged measurements. It is illegal to fish utilizing snake cages. Wrongdoers are responsible to an optimum fine of $100,000 and 6 months’ jail time upon conviction.

An AFCD spokesperson worried, “The Government is committed to combatting illegal fishing activities in Hong Kong waters. The AFCD will continue to step up patrols and take stringent enforcement action.”