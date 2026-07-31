Xunce 2026 Interim Results: Revenue Up 389%, Net revenue of almost 100 million yuan, Token Revenue Emerges as a New Growth Engine

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –On July 31, Xunce Technology (03317. HK) revealed an earnings projection for its interim outcomes since June 30, 2026. The business anticipates profits for the very first half of 2026 to reach 967 million yuan, a substantial year-over-year boost of 389%, setting a brand-new record high for the exact same duration; net earnings attributable to investors is forecasted at 72.51 million yuan; compared to a bottom line attributable to investors of 89 million yuan in the exact same duration in 2015, this marks the business’s very first successful half-year; Adjusted net earnings stood at 67 million yuan, compared to a bottom line of 105 million yuan in the very same duration in 2015, marking a substantial turn-around from loss to earnings and the complete awareness of success. Simply 6 months after noting on the capital market, Xunce Technology’s income has actually almost quadrupled year-over-year, marking the very first time in its ten-year history that the business has actually accomplished success in the very first half of the year. The outcomes far went beyond market expectations, indicating the business’s main shift from the “financial investment stage” to the “earnings awareness stage” and the expedition of brand-new opportunities for AI success. In the very first half of 2026, need for business AI application rose as business accelerated their shift from standard information processing to real-time AI-driven decision-making, causing a sharp boost in the requirement for top quality, structured, and scenario-specific real-time information. Facing this tactical chance, Xunce Technology– China’s leading service provider of real-time AI information facilities and analytics services– has actually broadened its end-to-end information processing abilities to cover the whole chain from information acquisition to large-model fine-tuning. Presently, Xunce Technology has actually used its real-time AI information processing abilities to eleven high-value, high-barrier markets, with penetration rates continuing to increase throughout these sectors. The business has actually fine-tuned 3 core technological benefits: millisecond- and second-level real-time action, 100% precise information processing, and information tokenization– assisting customers lower expenses, enhance performance, and accomplish more nimble, data-driven decision-making. < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20260731.Xunce.jpg" alt width ="650" height ="323"> 5 Key Drivers Fuel Strong Earnings Growth; Token Revenue Emerges as a New Growth Engine Behind this strong development in efficiency lies the combined synergy of 5 crucial motorists: business need for AI execution, sped up penetration throughout varied markets, the sped up implementation of TokenOS items, the execution of the Token company design, and the sped up growth of worldwide operations and community advancement. Need for business AI execution has actually risen. Business AI is moving from “training” to “reasoning” and from “general-purpose abilities” to “industry-specific applications.” Business urgently look for to embed AI into core organization procedures, driving a rapid increase in need for premium, structured, and scenario-specific information. The implementation of general-purpose big designs deals with 3 significant obstacles: information governance, real-time information supply, and security and compliance. Leveraging its decade-long know-how in millisecond-level reaction times and 100% precision, Xunce is now becoming the most limited facilities ability in the AI period. The sped up implementation of real-time information facilities and analytics for business AI is driving earnings development in Xunce’s core company. Second, penetration into varied markets is speeding up, and the business’s capability to duplicate services throughout sectors continues to be verified. Given that the start of this year, Xunce has actually effectively broadened into numerous brand-new markets, consisting of wise automobiles and the low-altitude economy, speeding up the incorporated advancement of the complete “calculating power– information– Token– design– application” worth chain. Just recently, the business has actually partnered with Botai Vehicle Connectivity and Saimu Technology to go into the field of wise linked lorries, developing a closed-loop system for training physical AI and world designs based upon tokens; it has actually likewise formed collaborations with 3 leading domestic GPU producers– Muxi, Tianshu Zhixin, and Biren– to broaden its incorporated “calculating power + information” abilities; and it has actually signed up with forces with Hongtai Fund to check out token commercialization services for vertical situations, constructing a brand-new paradigm for AI-native and token-native funds; In collaboration with Shenzhen Kaikong, the business is driving the tokenization of information within the HarmonyOS environment and checking out brand-new frontiers in world designs and physical AI. Third, the sped up implementation of the TokenOS product.In May of this year, the business introduced the world’s very first TokenOS os, which transforms business’ multi-source, heterogeneous information in genuine time into standardized, quantifiable, and priceable scenario-specific tokens, allowing the massive commercial production of circumstance tokens and essentially solving the core traffic jam of inadequate premium situation information supply. 4th, the volume of token calls has actually risen, ending up being a brand-new engine for profits development. The execution and optimization of the token company have actually changed the business’s profits structure, moving from project-based direct development to a development design driven by token call volume; the commercialization of the token economy has actually far gone beyond expectations. Fifth, the growth of global company and the advancement of the community are speeding up. The business is actively broadening its abroad operations, having actually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a European digital and AI provider to collectively establish a token factory for the European market, marking a considerable advance in its international growth. In addition, the business has actually participated in tactical collaborations with the Shenzhen Data Exchange and the Beijing International Big Data Exchange, laying the regulative compliance and community structures for its worldwide organization growth. In addition, the business’s gross earnings margin has actually stayed regularly high throughout the years. This profits development was mainly driven by 3 essential aspects: First, the revenue share from the high-margin fee-based company design continued to broaden, resulting in an optimization of the earnings structure and an enhancement in success; 2nd, the platform-based and modular item architecture let loose economies of scale, more enhancing the ratios of R&D, sales, and basic and administrative expenditures compared to the exact same duration in 2015, and speeding up the awareness of running utilize; 3rd, better money management effectiveness added to incremental financial investment earnings, additional increasing earnings for the duration. The mix of these 3 elements supplied strong assistance for Xunce Technology’s efficiency turn-around in the very first half of the year. The Data Sector Faces a Historic Opportunity, with Promising Long-Term Value Ahead Just recently, at a pertinent interview, the National Development and Reform Commission plainly detailed the tactical instructions for China’s expert system market throughout the 15th Five-Year Plan duration, in which “enhancing research study and advancement of essential innovations such as designs, calculating power, and information” was noted as the leading concern. The information sector is getting in a historical duration of development. As China’s leading supplier of AI real-time information facilities and analytics services, Xunce Technology has actually laid out a tactical roadmap for the four-stage development of AI information facilities over the “next years”: Stage 1.0: Starting in the monetary possession management sector, the business refined its millisecond-level real-time information processing abilities and duplicated them throughout 10 markets with high entry barriers, thus thoroughly confirming its cross-industry information governance abilities; Phase 2.0: Using the TokenOS os, the business fine-tuned business personal information into scenario-based tokens that are quantifiable, priceable, and exchangeable, opening a development channel for token-based company; Phase 3.0: Utilizing a token exchange platform to help with cross-enterprise information exchange and flow, broadening development chances to the whole environment and platform; Phase 4.0: Leveraging enterprise-specific little designs to bridge the “last mile” of AI application, offering business with domain-specific little designs that can be released on-premises and constantly progressed, thus forming a total closed-loop of “calculating power– information– tokens– designs– applications” and driving the change of AI from a general-purpose ability into business efficiency. The favorable mid-year 2026 incomes projection is not an endpoint, however a brand-new beginning point. Over the previous years, Xunce has actually deeply cultivated information governance through tasks and membership designs, confirming the expediency of its innovation and organization design. For the brand-new years, Xunce has actually drawn up a clear three-step technique: utilizing the TokenOS os as the structure, leveraging TokenRouters to assist in cross-enterprise worth exchange, and using enterprise-level little designs to bridge the “last mile” of AI execution. By taking the lead in developing a full-chain design covering from information governance to TokenOS, TokenRouters, and enterprise-level little designs, Xunce will introduce a brand-new cycle of rapid development.

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