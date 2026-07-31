Hong Kong Customs identifies drug trafficking case including guests at airport (with image) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs today (July 31) found one drug trafficking case at Hong Kong International Airport. About 3.9 kgs of believed marijuana buds with an overall approximated market price of about $0.8 million was taken. 2 guys were detained.

A 28-year-old and a 23-year-old Mainland male guest got here in Hong Kong today from Hangzhou and Bangkok, Thailand, respectively. Throughout customizeds clearance, Customs officers discovered the batch of thought marijuana buds inside the luggage of the 28-year-old male. The 28-year-old male and the 23-year-old guy linked to the case were consequently jailed.

An examination of the case is continuous.

Custom-mades will continue to step up enforcement versus drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department likewise advises members of the general public to remain alert and not take part in drug trafficking activities for financial return. They should decline employing or delegation from another celebration to bring regulated products into and out of Hong Kong. They are likewise advised not to bring unidentified products for other individuals.

Custom-mades will continue to use a threat evaluation technique and concentrate on picking travelers from high-risk areas for clearance to fight global drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a hazardous drug is a major offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life jail time.

Members of the general public might report any presumed drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online type (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).