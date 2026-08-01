Raksha Bandhan 2026 date August 27 or 28: When is Rakhi this year?

Summary Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date and Time: Raksha Bandhan in 2026 will be commemorated on Friday, August 28. The Purnima Tithi starts on August 27 and concludes on August 28. This timing validates August 28 as the main event date for Rakhi. The advantageous Rakhi connecting muhurat in New Delhi is from 5:57 am to 9:48 am. Bhadra ends before dawn, enabling the event to continue without hold-up.

Agencies raksha bandhan 2026 date in india

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date: 28 August, Friday in India, This year, individuals have actually been puzzled about the specific day of the Raksha Bandhan. The Purnima Tithi falls on August 27 and August 28 which produces confusion. The full-moon tithi will start on August 27 at 9.08 am and will end on August 28 at 9.48 am. Raksha Bandhan is commemorated on the Purnima day and the appropriate amount of time is August 28, so siblings will connect Rakhi to their bros on Friday, August 28.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 date: August 27 or 28?

If you are inspecting your calendar and questioning whether Rakhi falls on August 27 or August 28 this year, the response is August 28, 2026. The factor August 27 likewise appears in some searches is that the Purnima Tithi begins on that day. The tithi continues into August 28 and ends at 9:48 am that early morning.

Check Out: August 2026 Festival Calendar: Dates for Raksha Bandhan, Hariyali Teej, Onam, Nag Panchami and all other celebrations this month

Rakhi Shubh muhurat on August 28

The muhurat for Rakhi thread event on August 28 for New Delhi is from 5:57 am to 9:48 am, according to the Panchang. The time might differ a little in various locations, so individuals in other cities must inspect their regional Panchang before preparing the event. An essential point this year is that Bhadra ends before daybreak, so the Rakhi event does not need to be delayed due to Bhadra throughout the readily available early morning muhurat in New Delhi.

Why is August 27 appearing for Raksha Bandhan?

The confusion is connected to the Purnima Tithi instead of a 2nd Raksha Bandhan date.

According to the Panchang for New Delhi, Purnima Tithi starts at 9:08 am on August 27 and ends at 9:48 am on August 28. Raksha Bandhan is connected with the Shravana Purnima, which is why the celebration date is observed on August 28 this year.

Raksha Bandhan 2026

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi starts: August 27 at 9:08 am

Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi ends: August 28 at 9:48 am

Rakhi connecting muhurat: 5:57 am to 9:48 am

Bhadra: Ends before dawn

Check Out: Ekadashi in August 2026: Know dates, timings, parana time and significance of Kamika & & Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

Why Raksha Bandhan is commemorated?

Raksha Bandhan is commemorated as a celebration of the bond in between bros and siblings. On the event, siblings generally connect a Rakhi around their siblings’ wrists, while bros use presents and declare their love and assistance.

The celebration has actually likewise developed beyond the conventional brother-sister routine, with lots of households utilizing the event to commemorate brother or sister relationships and hang around together.