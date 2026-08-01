Meet 14-year-old San Diego trainee Sharvi Mahajan, whose AI system can spot motorist tiredness before mishaps occur & & who is now contending for $25,000 science reward

Run-through Sharvi Mahajan, a 14-year-old Indian-American trainee, is a finalist in the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge. She established an AI system utilizing EEG to find chauffeur tiredness before mishaps happen. This ingenious innovation keeps an eye on brain activity for early indications of drowsiness. Sharvi intends to fine-tune her task and make a substantial real-world effect. She desires a profession integrating neuroscience and expert system. Listen to this post in summed up format

Fourteen-year-old Sharvi Mahajan has actually established NeuroDrive Alert(Picture: Young Scientist Lab)

A 14-year-old Indian-American trainee has actually made a location amongst the 10 finalists of the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge after establishing a synthetic intelligence-powered system that can find motorist tiredness before it results in mishaps.

According to a Times of India(TOI)report, Sharvi Mahajan, an eighth-grade trainee at Bernardo Heights Middle School in California, produced NeuroDrive Alert, an electroencephalogram (EEG)-based device finding out system developed to determine early indications of tiredness and alert chauffeurs before they go to sleep.

How NeuroDrive Alert works



Sharvi’s development integrates electroencephalography (EEG) and artificial intelligence to keep an eye on modifications in brain activity in time.

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EEG records the brain’s electrical signals utilizing sensing units put on the scalp, while artificial intelligence analyses those signals to determine patterns related to tiredness.

The system is developed to identify microsleep, quick episodes of sleep that can last just a couple of seconds however might show harmful when driving or running equipment.

According to Sharvi, the innovation might likewise be utilized in other circumstances where keeping awareness is vital.

5 Indian-American trainees reach the last



Sharvi is among 5 Indian-American trainees to get approved for the last round of this year’s competitors.

The other finalists of Indian origin are:

Aaisha Asif (Florida)

Raji Doshi (Connecticut)

Arika Kundu (Minnesota)

Naboshree Santra (Florida)

Why Sharvi went into the competitors



Discussing the competitors, Sharvi stated she wished to enhance the useful effect of her job while gaining from specialists.

“I entered the challenge to learn new skills and be exposed to innovative ideas that could significantly refine the real-world impact my project has,” she stated.

She included that science, innovation, engineering and mathematics (STEM) has actually constantly been a significant enthusiasm.

“I have been deeply passionate about STEM my whole life, and I believe that the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is an amazing opportunity to both pursue my interests further and make a difference in others’ lives.”

Why EEG amazes her



According to TOI, Sharvi thinks about the EEG maker among the most crucial creations of the previous century due to the fact that it can determine brain activity without intrusive treatments.

She stated EEG innovation can expose important info about neurological conditions, sleep quality and attention period, and likewise plays an essential function in establishing Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) that assist individuals with handicaps interact and gain back self-reliance.

A future in neuroscience and expert system



Sharvi wants to develop a profession integrating neuroscience and expert system.

She stated she desires end up being a computational neuroscientist or develop an innovation start-up concentrated on brain science and AI.

“I have always been fascinated by the brain and the mysteries it holds,” she stated, including that establishing AI designs is another location she delights in checking out.

What is the 3M Young Scientist Challenge?



The 3M Young Scientist Challenge, arranged by 3M and Discovery Education, welcomes trainees in Grades 5 to 8 to establish ingenious science-based options to daily issues.

Over the coming months, each finalist will deal with a 3M researcher to fine-tune their job before providing it at the last occasion on October 12 and 13 at the 3M Innovation Center in St Paul, Minnesota.

The general winner of the competitors will get a $25,000 reward.

Inputs from TOI