India’s overall help to Sri Lanka goes beyond $7.5 billion, increasing growing bilateral ties

India’s developmental help for tasks throughout Sri Lanka has actually crossed $7.5 billion, covering all 25 districts of the island country, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha detailed throughout an evaluation conference co-chaired with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Anil Jayantha Fernando.

“With over $7.5 billion in assistance, including more than $850 million in grants, India’s people-oriented projects span all 25 districts of Sri Lanka – transforming housing, healthcare, education, railways, energy, and livelihoods across Sri Lanka,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo published on social networks platform X.

In a different engagement on July 21, High Commissioner Jha held conversations with Chulamanee Chartsuwan, the recently designated Secretary General of the Colombo Plan, verifying New Delhi’s dedication to the local grouping.

“Pleased to meet the new Secretary General of the Colombo Plan H.E Ms. Chulamanee Chartsuwan. Assured her of India’s continued support to the Plan’s Capacity Building Programme, discussed initiatives proposed in the Plan’s 75th anniversary year, and exchanged views on the way ahead for the organisation,” Jha mentioned on X.

The Colombo Plan runs as an inter-governmental body consisting of 26 member states, grounded in the idea of self-help and shared cooperation to advance human capital advancement and foster South-South partnership.

Previously, on July 14, High Commissioner Jha and Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry Secretary Anil Jasinghe signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which India will offer grant financing for medical devices at the Base Hospital in Deniyaya.

Under the contract, New Delhi will extend SLR 600 million in grant support to gear up the center, which Sri Lankan authorities are moving as part of a thorough catastrophe readiness technique, provided its present website in a high-risk zone.

According to a news release from the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the health center’s moving is targeted for conclusion within 3 years, with devices shipment and setup arranged to match the concluding building stages.

The effort forms part of India’s $450 million support bundle allocated for restoration and rehab efforts in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah.

India’s people-centric advancement collaboration forms a significant pillar of bilateral relations in between the 2 neighbours.

The Indian objective in Colombo mentioned that developmental support efforts are driven by concerns developed by Sri Lanka’s federal government and its people.

These tasks have actually drawn large gratitude for their transparent execution, using regional products and labor force to reinforce the domestic economy.

The support targets capability structure, personnel development, assistance for susceptible neighborhoods, and facilities advancement, together with crucial social sectors, consisting of real estate, health care, education, market, transportation, and income generation.

Released on August 1, 2026