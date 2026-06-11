Hong Kong – Singapore ETO supports Hong Kong music students’ participation in RondoFest 2026 (with photos)

Singapore ETO supports Hong Kong music students’ participation in RondoFest 2026 (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore (Singapore ETO) supports 10 Hong Kong music students from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA), the Education University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Baptist University and the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong in participating in the Hanoi stop of the RondoFest 2026 in Vietnam.

Following nominations by various institutions and selection through audition, the 10 Hong Kong music students joined 160 other selected young musicians from 12 countries and regions to form the RondoFest Festival Orchestra. The orchestra toured Penang and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, as well as Hanoi in Vietnam, from May 29 to June 11, taking part in performances and a wide range of cultural exchange activities, including masterclasses, outreach, forums and networking opportunities.

This evening (June 10), the Director of the Singapore ETO, Ms Elsa Hung, attended the tour concert “RondoFest plays Mahler 2” in Hanoi to show support for the Hong Kong students. Prior to the performance, Ms Hung visited the students during their rehearsal session and encouraged them to make full use of the valuable opportunities for exchange, collaboration and professional development, while forging friendships and connections that extend beyond the stage. Ms Hung added that the Singapore ETO’s support for the students’ participation reflects Hong Kong’s steadfast commitment to nurturing emerging artistic talent and promoting international cultural exchange.

Founded in Malaysia in 2019, the RondoFest Music Festival is a renowned classical music platform in Southeast Asia positioned as a capacity-building programme that provides world-class learning and performance opportunities for musicians, while championing artistic excellence and exchange as well as youth development. The festival has been engaging Hong Kong music talent through collaboration with various institutions and music groups, including the HKAPA and the Asian Youth Orchestra.