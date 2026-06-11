Federal government continues to support owners having actually engaged Will Power and Prestige *****************************************************************************

The Police and the Independent Commission Against Corruption mentioned earlier today (June 10) that they had actually laid charges versus Will Power Architects Company Limited (Will Power) and Prestige Construction & & Engineering Co., Limited (Prestige), in addition to 7 people who played various functions in the significant upkeep task of Wang Fuk Court. The Government comprehends that some structures and real estate estates have actually worked with these 2 business as specialist or specialist for their structure upkeep works. As the people and business included will no longer have the ability to perform their tasks for the works, the Government is offering proper assistance to help these owners in following up the pertinent works having regard to their scenarios.

For owners who have actually engaged Will Power as their expert with the upkeep works started, the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) revealed the other day (June 9) that it would offer transitional plan free-of-charge for around 37 cases that have actually gotten URA’s structure rehab aids or assistance services, so regarding help the owners in engaging an Independent Reviewer to quickly carry out third-party evaluation, clarify the charges for the finished however not yet paid works so that the owners’ corporations (OCs)/ owners can pay to the specialists, along with prepare tender files for the visit of a brand-new works specialist. When it comes to a couple of cases that are not URA’s initial customers, the URA might likewise offer such transitional plan on a fee-paying basis. Please describe journalism release provided by the URA for information (www.ura.org.hk/en/news-centre/press-releases/20260609).

When it comes to cases where Will Power has actually been engaged as expert however yet to sign the works agreement with the professional, the owners must initially end the agreement with Will Power, and after that think about engaging a brand-new works expert through the boosted “Smart Tender” to be released by the Government and the URA. In this connection, in order to assist in owners’ termination of the consultancy services of Will Power, the Development Bureau (DEVB) has, in assessment with the URA and the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS), assembled a set of recommendation products to supply guidance to the OCs on the termination of the consultancy services of Will Power and follow-up matters. The District Offices will call the impacted OCs and owners through their district networks to supply appropriate referral products and organize instructions by the URA and the HKIS to these OCs and owners where required.

In addition, concerning cases where Prestige has actually been engaged as the specialist while their expert is not Will Power, considering that certified experts have actually been engaged for these upkeep works, the experts have the obligation to help owners in monitoring their professionals’ work and attending to any problems that develop throughout the course of the works. The owners must talk about possible options with their specialists, consisting of ending the existing works agreements, and think about looking for legal recommendations where needed. The District Offices will continue to call the impacted OCs and owners through their district networks to offer suitable assistance.

If structures have actually gotten Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme notifications and the compliance duration has actually ended or will end quickly, the Buildings Department (BD) will work out discretion on a case-by-case basis.

A DEVB spokesperson stated that the BD had actually gotten rid of Prestige from the register of basic structure professionals in February this year. This will not excuse Prestige or the appropriate people from criminal liabilities under the Buildings Ordinance. For specialists, signed up inspectors and other included individuals who have actually breached the Ordinance, the BD will independently take prosecution actions and enforce charges having regard to the examination results.