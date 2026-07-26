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Home Business vivo X300 E appears in an official trailer ahead of launch, processor...

vivo X300 E appears in an official trailer ahead of launch, processor confirmed

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vivo will unveil the X300 E as the newest member of the X300 series in China on July 27. vivo already revealed the X300 E’s design, and now it has posted a video trailer, showing the smartphone from multiple angles while also confirming its chipset.

The vivo X300 E will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, and fueling the entire package will be a 7,200 mAh battery. The smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, including a periscope telephoto unit. vivo also partnered with ZEISS for the imaging on the X300 E; however, it’s unclear if all the cameras will benefit from that collaboration and use ZEISS technology, as vivo has only confirmed it for the telephoto unit so far.

vivo hasn’t divulged anything else about the X300 E at the time of writing this, but according to a listing on China Telecom’s website, the X300 E will come with a 6.59″ display, OriginOS 6, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The vivo X300 E will feature a 50MP selfie camera, while the triple-camera setup on the rear will comprise two 50MP and one 8MP camera. The primary camera will use a 50MP sensor, and we assume the telephoto camera will also use a 50MP sensor, while the ultrawide camera will use an 8MP sensor.

We’ll know more about the vivo X300 E’s specs, features, pricing, and availability on July 27.

Via

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