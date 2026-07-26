Weekly poll results: the Motorola Edge 70 Max could be a hit, if it gets a price cut

Motorola is onto something with the Moto Edge 70 Max – the phone combines a large, high-quality display (6.83” LTPO OLED with 1440p+ resolution, 10-bit colors and 144Hz refresh rate) with a chipset powerful enough to drive it (Snapdragon 8 Gen 5), a large battery to last long streaming or gaming sessions (7,100mAh, 90W wired, 25W wireless charging – with magnets!) and a rugged build (IP69, MIL-STD-810H).

However, last week’s poll reveals a flaw with the Max formula – and once you see the €800 / £700 / ₹55,000 price tag (for an 8/256GB phone), it’s easy to guess what it is.

Indeed, people were not happy with getting only 8 gigs of RAM and only 256GB of non-expandable storage for what used to be flagship pricing just last year. The limited software support (only 3 OS updates) and Motorola’s reputation when it comes to issuing updates were major issues too.

Some people like the Motorola Edge 70 Max despite its flaws. Others could be convinced by good reviews. But among those interested in the Max, the largest group is the people who are waiting for a discount.

And it will inevitably come. Around 15% of voters say they are looking at other Motorola phones. Which ones? Well, several people brought up the Motorola Signature, which has similar stats, though it trades battery capacity (5,200mAh) for a thinner (7.0mm vs. 8.3mm) and lighter (186g vs. 221g) build. Importantly, the Signature has much better cameras – a 50MP main with a larger sensor (1/1.28” vs. 1/1.56”), a 50MP ultra-wide (vs. 8MP) and even a 50MP 3x/71mm periscope (vs. no tele lens on the Max).

Motorola Edge 70 Max color options

We say that a discount is inevitable since the Signature itself started pretty pricey, but look at it now. You can find it under €800 on Amazon and at €800 from Motorola with a free pair of Moto Buds Loop and a 125W Duo Charger. At equal prices, we’re leaning towards the Signature too – but things might change when the Edge 70 Max price drops.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

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