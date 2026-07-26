Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 in for review

Samsung skipped a Watch Ultra in 2025 in favor of the Classic; now it’s the Ultra’s turn to shine and the Classic’s time to wait. Meet the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, the same wearable but better in the most important way – battery life!

Samsung brought the battery up to 800mAh (up from 590mAh, or a 35% increase), which is the most on any Galaxy smartwatch (and pretty big compared to most watches). Samsung says you can get 60 hours out of the bigger battery, which is a lot for a Wear OS smartwatch (and laughable compared to something like the Honor Watch 6’s 35 days).

As before, you get a USB-C-powered magnetic charging puck. Samsung says charging is faster (up to 40% in 30 minutes), though it’s still rated at 10W.

Upfront, the display is slightly larger, surpassing 1.5 inches. It’s also much brighter at up to 5,000 nits. The watch is also tougher with both IP68/IP69K and 10 ATM rating. It’s fully dive-ready, and Samsung openly aims the wearable towards divers with a dedicated diver app among other things.

As before, the watch’s casing is made of titanium, and the screen is covered by sapphire crystal. The buttons are clickier than on the first Watch Ultra.

Sadly, there’s no rotating bezel or crown for people who like not using their touchscreen for everything.

The new smartwatch is thinner than its predecessor, but make no mistake, this is a large timepiece built for large wrists (the one in the photo below isn’t one, no). It’s also a heavy watch at just over 60 grams, dwarfing the likes of the already big OnePlus Watch 4.

It’s a smartwatch made for fans of large watches, though it’s nowhere near the level of your Casio G-Shocks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2