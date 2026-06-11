Japan – Toyota to participate in the “1000 Miglia Gran Turismo Experience 2026,” a special program of the historic Italian rally, the 1000 Miglia

Toyota to participate in the “1000 Miglia Gran Turismo Experience 2026,” a special program of the historic Italian rally, the 1000 Miglia

Learning firsthand from the European origins of “ever-better carmaking rooted in motorsports”

Toyota City, Japan, June 10, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will participate in the 1000 Miglia Gran Turismo Experience 2026 (Miglia Gran Turismo), a special program for the 1000 Miglia 2026 to be held in Brescia, Italy, over five days from June 9 to 13, 2026 (Japan time). This marks the first time*1 that a Japanese manufacturer has entered vehicles in a 1000 Miglia-related event.

First-generation Crown Model RS, Toyota Sports 800 Model UP15,

Toyota 2000GT Model MF10L, Supra Model JZA80, Lexus LFA

The 1000 Miglia originated as a public road race held in Italy from 1927 to 1957, with the aim of demonstrating the technological value of production vehicles, including their performance, durability, and safety. The name of the race derives from its 1,000-mile (approximately 1,600 km) distance, and the sight of cars racing through Italy’s scenic landscapes earned it the title of “the world’s most beautiful race.”

Today, as a historic rally that carries on that spirit, the event is limited to cars that retain their original form from 1927 to 1957. It serves as a celebration of automotive art that honors beauty, function, tradition, and history, attracting iconic cars from around the world and leading the way in European automotive culture.

The 1000 Miglia Gran Turismo Experience, in which Toyota will participate on this occasion, is a new event organized by Polyphony Digital Inc., the developer of the Gran Turismo series of real driving simulators, in collaboration with the 1000 Miglia, with the aim of enabling a wider range of classic cars to take part.

Toyota views the 1000 Miglia as one of the origins of “ever-better carmaking rooted in motorsports.” With deep respect for the event’s tradition and prestige, Toyota will participate in the support event, the 1000 Miglia Gran Turismo Experience, entering five vehicles that represent Toyota’s history, its pursuit of ever-better carmaking through motorsports, and Japanese automotive culture.

The team’s goal is to complete the 1,000-mile course with a first-generation Crown, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of its launch last January, in the lead.

In addition, Toyota’s participation gives it an opportunity to learn firsthand from the automotive culture deeply rooted in both the event and the surrounding region. Under the slogan of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, “Let’s make cars a part of Japan’s culture,” Toyota will also work to foster exchange between European and Japanese automotive cultures and build relationships with like-minded partners to further expand automotive culture together.

*1 Based on Toyota’s research

Vehicles Entering the Rally

Five vehicles that have led the pursuit of “ever-better carmaking rooted in motorsports”

First-generation Crown Model RS

The first-generation Crown Model RS was launched in January 1955 as Japan’s first fully domestically produced passenger car. It embarked on a 50,000-kilometer drive from London to Tokyo in 1956, completing the journey in eight months. In 1957, it became the first Japanese vehicle to compete in the Round Australia Rally and successfully completed the event. It celebrated its 70th anniversary in January 2025.

Toyota Sports 800 Model UP15

Launched in April 1965 as Toyota’s first two-seat sports car, it was derived from the Publica Sports and retained an aerodynamically focused functional design. It won its debut race at the 1965 All Japan Automobile Club Championship, and went on to win the inaugural Suzuka 500 km Race in 1966 by completing the full 500-kilometer distance without refueling.

Toyota 2000GT Model MF10L

Developed with the aim of creating a true grand tourer capable of competing on the world stage. In 1966, it captured global attention by setting three world records and 13 international records during speed trials. In Japan, it also achieved a one-two finish in the Fuji 24 Hours Race, a precursor to today’s Super Taikyu Series.

Supra Model JZA80

The Supra (Model JZA80) embodied a new vision for sports cars as “THE SPORTS OF TOYOTA,” maximizing driving performance while also delivering environmental and safety performance. It also represents the origins of Morizo, Toyota’s master driver. The model further distinguished itself in the JGTC (now SUPER GT), where it delivered strong performances.

Lexus LFA

The Lexus LFA expressed the ultimate “emotion and sensation” derived from the joy of driving as the pinnacle of the “F” series, representing the Lexus brand’s premium sports cars.From the development stage, it was rigorously honed at the Nürburgring under the guidance of the late Hiromu Naruse, then Toyota’s master driver. It went on to achieve a total of five class victories across two classes at the Nürburgring 24 Hours Race.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

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