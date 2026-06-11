Hong Kong – CE meets Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan (with photo)

CE meets Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan (with photo) *********************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (June 10) met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Mr Kanat Bozumbayev, at Government House to exchange views on deepening co-operation between the two places. The Deputy Secretary for Justice, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; and the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Carol Yip, also attended the meeting.



Mr Lee said he was pleased to meet Mr Bozumbayev for the first time and welcomed him and his delegation to Hong Kong for the Alatau City Investment Round Table event scheduled to take place tomorrow (June 11). Mr Lee noted that a business delegation comprising representatives from Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises led by himself had successfully concluded a visit to Central Asia last week and made various achievements. During his visit to Kazakhstan, Mr Lee met respectively with the President of Kazakhstan, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Mr Olzhas Bektenov; and two Deputy Prime Ministers, to exchange views on topics such as finance, economic and trade relations, and innovation and technology, and to establish high-level liaison between the governments. He thanked the government of Kazakhstan for the great importance it had attached to the visit, providing high-level hospitality and meticulous arrangements for the visit. Mr Lee witnessed the signing of multiple agreements between the two sides, including eight co-operation documents at the government level and 53 co-operation agreements and Memoranda of Understanding beyond the government level, covering such areas as trade and economic co-operation, investment, finance, technology and aviation. These fruitful results have brought co-operation between the two places to a new level. Mr Lee added that he was delighted to further follow up on these outcomes with Mr Bozumbayev today, and looks forward to the continuous deepening of co-operation between the two sides in the future.



Mr Lee said that Hong Kong supports and upholds free trade and multilateralism, as it continues to deepen international exchanges and co-operation, strives to create new trade corridors, and explores emerging market opportunities. Kazakhstan is an important commercial and logistics hub connecting China and Europe. It is also the place where the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative was first proposed, and is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner in Central Asia. There are broad prospects for further co-operation. The multiple outcomes achieved during Mr Lee’s visit demonstrate Hong Kong’s role as a functional platform for the B&R Initiative, as the city actively plays its roles as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” to promote broader and deeper co-operation between the two places and establish a hub-to-hub co-operation model. With the launch of direct flights from Hong Kong to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the first quarter of next year, people-to-people exchanges between the two places will become even more frequent.



Mr Lee noted that Kazakhstan is promoting reforms on various fronts and driving economic diversification. It is making every effort to develop Alatau City, with a focus on technological innovation and green growth. Hong Kong harnesses its unique advantages under the “one country, two systems” principle in connecting the Mainland and the world, ranking No. 1 globally in economic freedom. Hong Kong is speeding up the development of the Northern Metropolis as the city strives to become an international innovation and technology centre. Mr Lee said he looks forward to Hong Kong and Kazakhstan achieving complementary advantages and co-ordinated development across different sectors. He welcomed enterprises in Kazakhstan to make good use of Hong Kong’s premier financial and innovation and technology platforms, as well as its world-leading professional services, to explore more business opportunities. At the same time, Hong Kong will further help local and Mainland enterprises to go global and discover more opportunities, venturing into a new blue ocean in Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan.