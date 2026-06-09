Ivory Education Announces Strategic Collaboration with Jungwon University, South Korea to Launch Advanced AI & Semiconductor Engineering Programs, Summer Camps, and Student Seminars in India

Ivory Education, a leading overseas education consultancy, proudly announces its collaboration with Jungwon University (JWU), South Korea, to introduce future-ready academic programs in AI Computer & Semiconductor Engineering, along with exclusive summer camps and academic seminars for Indian students.

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening global education pathways and equipping Indian students with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor technologies—two of the most in-demand fields shaping the global economy.

A Future-Focused Academic Opportunity

Through this initiative, students will gain access to:

Industry-aligned curriculum in AI & Semiconductor Engineering

Hands-on learning with real-world projects and innovation labs

Internship opportunities with leading tech ecosystems

Globally recognized degrees from South Korea

South Korea stands at the forefront of global innovation, making it an ideal destination for students aspiring to build careers in technology, research, and advanced engineering.

Summer Camps & Seminars: Early Exposure to Global Education

In addition to degree programs, Jungwon University and Ivory Education will jointly organize:

International Summer Camps in South Korea

Career Guidance Seminars across India

Interactive workshops on AI, innovation, and global careers

These initiatives aim to provide students with early exposure to international education, cultural exchange, and career clarity.

Leadership Statement

Prof. Kapil Rampal (Director, Ivory Education) stated:

“This collaboration with Jungwon University is a milestone in our mission to connect Indian students with world-class education opportunities. With AI and semiconductor industries growing rapidly, we are committed to preparing students for global careers through quality education and international exposure in 2026”

Empowering the Next Generation

This collaboration underscores a shared vision of empowering students with global competencies, practical skills, and future-ready education pathways. With increasing demand for skilled professionals in AI and semiconductor sectors, this initiative is expected to create strong career opportunities for Indian students worldwide.

📌 Applications Now Open

📞 +91 8860438990

🌐 www.ivoryeducation.com