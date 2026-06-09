Hon’ble Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Releases the New Book, ‘Five Prescriptions from the Ashtavakra Mahagita’ authored by Daaji, the Guide of Heartfulness in New Delhi

The Hon’ble Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the highly anticipated new book, “Five Prescriptions from the Ashtavakra Mahagita: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Heart,” authored by Daaji, the global guide of Heartfulness.

This high-profile launch event brought together policymakers, spiritual seekers, academicians, and thought leaders to explore a unique synthesis of administrative leadership and profound spiritual wisdom.

Hon’ble Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya ji said, “Heartfulness is a science that helps us connect within and understand the power within. When we try to master knowledge we reflect it in others which is precisely how Daaji has been shining his light passed down from his Guru. This is the spiritual knowledge of our country prevailing through eons. When we couldn’t understand the vedas, our rishis gave us pravartikas followed by purnanas. Languages changed but the knowledge has prevailed. In the present times Daaji is connecting us with spiritualism.”

Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “May the youth of India awaken and take the country to the next level. I am grateful to Mandaviya ji to come here today. He has been always supportive of our movement. He has held us in high esteem and assigned a football stadium in Kanha Shanti Vanam for 2036 Olympics .. We will not disappoint our people and our leaders. The members of Shri Ram Chandra Mission will do everything for the upliftment of Bharat Mata and the world at large.”

Adding his thoughts on the book, Revered Daaji added, “The moment we started writing this book more and more awareness came and the book was developed. The dialogue between Ashtavakra and Raja Janak is unlike between Krishna as supreme consciousness and Arjuna, a mere warrior, in the Bhagvad Gita. Here both of them are giants of wise men. Raja Janak asks Ashtavakra the way to realise the Highest Truth. Ashtavakra responds to treat desires as poison. But can you live without desires in this world? We cannot live without desires, but Babuji says that though we may have desires, we may not insist on their fulfillment and leave it to God to fulfil them. Ashtavakra has five prescriptions: 1.Kshama (forgiveness) – forgiving the self and others never to repeat the mistakes 2. Sincerity – being sincere in your inner aspirations 3. Daya – compassion, 4. Santosham – contentment and 5. Saty – Truth. These are all in sequence of priorities. Satya is the last in priority of the five qualities according to Ashtavakra. All the qualities will flower as the inner chakras open up. Meditation and inner cleansing helps in achieving this The book is about how our system runs parallel with our these qualities. I have treated Raja Janak as a spiritual patient and Ashtavakra as a spiritual doctor..”

Drawing from his background as both a contemporary spiritual master and a former pharmacist in New York City, Daaji has approached this timeless dialogue of the ancient Ashtavakra Gita as a living, practical protocol for human healing and modern leadership.

“Twenty-six centuries ago, a sage named Ashtavakra wrote a prescription for the human heart, with five medicines, taken in order, each preparing the system for the next,” writes Daaji. “This book is an attempt to fill those prescriptions.”

In this new work, Daaji unpacks a singular, revolutionary verse from the ancient text in which Sage Ashtavakra answers King Janaka’s questions about attaining liberation and peace. Instead of demanding austere rituals, the sage prescribes five infallible remedies to dissolve the deep-rooted emotional impressions that bind us. They are Kshama (Forgiveness), Arjava (Sincerity), Daya (Compassion), Santosha (Contentment), Satya (Truth).

The presence of Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya indicates the growing relevance of these ancient Indian philosophical tenets in shaping the next-gen empathetic leadership in this century.