‘Taking risks part of Gukesh’s identity’: Coach Gajewski defends World Chess champion’s aggressive style

D Gukesh’s coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, acknowledges the young champion’s aggressive style, stating it’s integral to his identity and led to his world title.(Photo/FIDE)

OSLO: Playing fighting chess and taking risks on the board are “a part of D Gukesh’s identity”, says his coach Grzegorz Gajewski in an interview to TOI. “It’s a very difficult spot to be where he’s at.

He is under the spotlight and we are doing all we can in our power to come back to the highest level.”The Polish GM, who also worked with V Anand, explained why the 20-yearold world chess champion cannot change his approach and embrace caution.

“But then, that approach made him the world champion in the first place. He really needed to do so many things to make this (world title) happen. So I can’t really blame the approach.” Pragg, Magnus Carlsen and his coach Peter Heine Nielsen are just the three among many who have criticised Gukesh’s play recently.Gajewski hoped that the World Championship title two years ago was not Gukesh’s peak. “He has many weaknesses and when he was winning the title, he had the same weaknesses as he has right now. Maybe even more. But at that time there was so much confidence.”