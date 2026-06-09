Hit by truck, picked up, then driven around until death: Chilling twist in Haryana hit-and-run

AI Image used for representational purpose only

PANCHKULA: A chilling hit-and-run in Pinjore has triggered outrage after a 48-year-old security guard was allegedly picked up by the occupants of the vehicle that struck him – only to be dumped by the roadside after he died.The victim, Charanjit Singh, a father of two, was hit around 1pm on Sunday while crossing the road. Eyewitnesses said a pickup truck coming from the Pinjore side knocked him down, leaving him critically injured.What followed has shocked residents. Witnesses alleged that two men in the vehicle placed Singh inside their pickup, claiming they were taking him to a hospital. However, the family now alleges that no such attempt was made.Instead, the accused allegedly drove around for nearly 90 minutes. After Singh succumbed to his injuries, they reportedly wrapped his body in a tarpaulin and abandoned it near a transformer at a roadside power house before fleeing.Unaware of his fate, the family frantically searched hospitals across Pinjore, Kalka and Sector 6 Panchkula. Calls to his phone went unanswered-ringing at first before being switched off-deepening fears.

The case cracked open when locals spotted a body wrapped in a tarpaulin and alerted the police. Officers reached the spot, recovered the body and initiated a probe.Anger spilled onto the streets as relatives and villagers gathered at the Amaravati police outpost. The family, after scanning CCTV footage from multiple points, including the Chandimandir toll plaza, claimed to have identified the pickup truck involved. The vehicle number has been handed over to police.Demanding swift action, the family has called for the immediate arrest of those responsible, alleging a deliberate attempt to conceal the crime rather than save a life.