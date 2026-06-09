Kerala rain alert: IMD issues orange warning for June 8-9, IMD warns of very heavy rain in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod

The southwest monsoon has gathered strength over Kerala, bringing widespread rainfall and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alerts across several districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the state over the next two days, while thunderstorms are likely to continue until June 10.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as the risk of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and strong winds increases.

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Monsoon Activity Intensifies Over Kerala

After its onset over Kerala earlier this week, the southwest monsoon has become more active, leading to persistent rain across many regions. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state from June 6 to June 9, with wet weather expected to continue through the week.

Several districts have already witnessed intense showers, and rainfall activity is expected to remain strong as moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea continue to influence weather conditions.

Orange Alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

For June 8, the IMD has issued an orange alert for:

Kozhikode

Kannur

Kasaragod

The alert indicates the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm within 24 hours.

At the same time, yellow alerts have been issued for:

Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Pathanamthitta

Alappuzha

Kottayam

Idukki

Ernakulam

Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Wayanad

These districts may receive isolated heavy rainfall ranging between 6 cm and 11 cm.

More Districts Under Orange Alert on June 9

Rainfall is expected to intensify further on Tuesday, June 9. The IMD has issued an orange alert for:

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been sounded for:

Pathanamthitta

Kottayam

Idukki

Ernakulam

Thrissur

Palakkad

Weather officials have warned that strong monsoon conditions could trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts.

Thunderstorm Warning and Strong Winds

Apart from rain, the IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of Kerala.

For Monday, the weather department issued a three-hour orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram district, forecasting isolated moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Strong winds are expected in several areas, raising concerns about falling trees, damage to weak structures and disruptions to normal life.

Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into Sea

The IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from the sea due to rough weather conditions. According to the forecast, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely along and off the Kerala coast. Authorities have cautioned that sea conditions may remain unsafe during the period of active monsoon conditions.

Tourist Spots Closed as Precaution

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, several tourist destinations across Kerala have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid visiting waterfalls, rivers, water bodies and hilly tourist locations until weather conditions improve.

The move comes amid concerns over landslides, mudslides and sudden flooding in vulnerable regions.

Residents in Vulnerable Areas Asked to Stay Alert

Disaster management authorities have urged residents living in landslide-prone, mudslide-prone and flash flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if instructed by local officials.

People residing along riverbanks and in downstream areas of dams have also been asked to exercise caution as water levels could rise rapidly during periods of intense rainfall.

Those living in poorly built or vulnerable houses have been advised to take necessary precautions against strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Emergency Helplines Active Across Kerala

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said taluk-level and district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock to respond to weather-related emergencies.

Residents requiring assistance can contact the state’s toll-free emergency helpline numbers:

1077

1070

Authorities have also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to closely follow official weather updates and advisories.

Rainy Conditions Likely to Continue

Weather experts expect the southwest monsoon to remain active over Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka over the coming days. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the region until at least June 11, indicating that Kerala is likely to experience a wet start to the week.