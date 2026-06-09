Hong Kong – Labour Department extremely worried about deadly work mishap that took place in Tuen Mun today

Labour Department extremely worried about deadly work mishap that took place in Tuen Mun today ******************************************************************************************

The Labour Department (LD) is extremely worried about a deadly work mishap that took place at a building and construction website in Tuen Mun this afternoon (June 8), where a male employee fell from height while he was using sealant on the external wall of a structure under building and construction. He was licensed dead later on in health center. The LD is distressed by death of the employee and reveals its inmost compassion to his household.

The LD’s representative stated, “We commenced an immediate on-site investigation as soon as we were notified of the accident and issued suspension notices to the contractors concerned, suspending all work on external walls at the site. The contractors cannot resume the work process until the LD is satisfied that suitable measures to abate the relevant risks have been taken.”

The representative included, “We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures. We will take actions pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation.”

To avoid employees from falling while operating at height, the LD advises companies take sufficient preventive procedures, consisting of offering employees with ideal working platforms and making sure that the platforms are effectively utilized by employees throughout the work. If the arrangement of working platforms is not practicable, companies need to supply appropriate full-body harnesses to employees, which ought to be connected continually to ideal and protected anchor points or independent lifelines with fall apprehending system so regarding safeguard employees’ work-at-height security.

The basic task arrangements of the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance need companies to offer safe workplace, plant and systems of work for their workers. Those who contravene the appropriate arrangements are responsible to an optimum fine of $10 million and jail time for 2 years.

In regard to today’s mishap, the LD will release a Work Safety Alert through its mobile application “OSH 2.0″site and e-mail, offering a short account of the mishap worried to responsibility holders, employees’ unions, expert bodies of security professionals and others, and advising the market of the value of following security preventive procedures to avoid a reoccurrence of comparable mishaps.

The LD will likewise advise the company worried of the liability for staff members’ settlement under the Employees’ Compensation Ordinance, help member of the family of the deceased to declare workers’ payment and carefully act on the case. For those with monetary troubles, the LD will help them to make an application for suitable emergency situation funds. Topic to the requirements and desires of member of the family of the departed, the LD will likewise communicate with the Social Welfare Department for monetary or other support.

For the sake of protecting the security and health of workers at work, the LD attract companies to offer plant and systems of work that are safe and without threats to health. Staff members need to likewise co-operate with their companies, embrace all precaution and utilize individual protective devices supplied effectively to prevent threatening their own work security which of other employees.