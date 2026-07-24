Hong Kong – Globally popular climbing up brand name KAILAS opens very first shop in Hong Kong to broaden its mountain sports footprint (with picture)

Internationally popular climbing up brand name KAILAS opens very first shop in Hong Kong to broaden its mountain sports footprint (with image) ******************************************************************************************

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) revealed today (July 24) that internationally renowned climbing up brand name KAILAS has actually opened its very first mountaineering principle shop in Hong Kong. Starting soft operations at K11 MUSEA from today, the brand name will bring regional outside lovers a fresh retail experience centred on mountain culture and expert mountaineering devices.

The Head of Consumer and Hospitality of InvestHK, Ms Sindy Wong, stated, “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is also blessed with exceptional and abundant ecological resources – from central business district, it takes only about half an hour to step into nature, and outdoor pursuits such as hiking and trail running are mature and widely embraced here. We welcome KAILAS to Hong Kong and hope to see more quality lifestyle brands develop here, further enriching the city’s diverse retail experience.”

The Head of International Business at KAILAS, Mr Chris Chen, stated, “Hong Kong is a crucial pivot for KAILAS to expand its Asia-Pacific retail footprint and connect with mountain cultures around the world. Through our Hong Kong concept store, we will launch a series of courses covering trail running, hiking and rock climbing, and we hope to make the store a platform that connects the community and fosters exchange among outdoor enthusiasts.”

Based on the Mainland in 2003, KAILAS has actually long been committed to advancing mountain sports, consisting of mountaineering, rock climbing, treking and path running. The brand name equates real-world screening feedback from severe environments into item style and technological developments, supported by various trademarked innovations. As a main partner of World Climbing, previously referred to as the International Federation of Sport Climbing, and a number of leading trail-running occasions, the brand name is devoted to advancing mountaineering and other experience sports, offering high-performance outside devices for professional athletes and expert lovers.

To learn more about KAILAS, please go to www.kailasgear.com.