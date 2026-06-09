Hong Kong – ArchSD deeply saddened by passing of specialist employee

ArchSD deeply saddened by passing of professional team member ************************************************************

The Architectural Services Department (ArchSD) was deeply saddened by the death of an employee of its professional in a mishap that took place at a building and construction website for the Light Public Housing at Yan Po Road in Tuen Mun (Area 54) today (June 8) and extended its inmost acknowledgements to the deceased’s household. After the mishap, agents of the ArchSD checked out the building website to comprehend the circumstance and asked for the professional to supply suitable support to the deceased’s household.

At about 2.30 pm today, a 33 year-old male employee was believed to have actually been up to the ground at the website while dealing with the twelfth flooring of the structure’s external wall. He was sent out to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment and was later on accredited dead.

The ArchSD has actually suspended the works at the structure’s external wall and the professional was likewise advised to perform an extensive examination into the reason for the mishap. The ArchSD will likewise render complete help to appropriate departments in their examinations. If any misbehavior by the professional is discovered in the occurrence, this will be properly shown in their efficiency report, which might impact their possibilities of success and eligibility in bidding in the future.