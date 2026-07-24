Grain, not weapons: MEA turns down Russia’s claim on lethal ship attack that eliminated 4 Indians

NEW DELHI: Ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday stated the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo, which was struck in a Russian attack off Ukraine’s Odesa port previously today, was bring grain and not military freight, successfully turning down Moscow’s assertion that the ship was carrying weapons for Ukraine.Reacting to concerns on the Russian claim, MEA representative Randhir Jaiswal stated the info readily available with the Indian federal government revealed the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel had actually packed grain before leaving Odesa.

“As per information made available to us from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, India, MV Golden Leo, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged commercial vessel involved in the tragic incident in the Odesa port, had loaded grain as cargo prior to its departure on July 19,” Jaiswal stated at the ministry’s weekly media rundown.

“We once again reiterate that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances,” he included.The information came days after a Russian strike on the merchant vessel eliminated 10 individuals, consisting of 4 Indian seafarers, marking the very first deaths of Indian sailors given that the Russia-Ukraine war started.

India restates issues to Russia

Jaiswal stated external affairs minister S Jaishankar repeated India’s position throughout his conference with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Manila on Wednesday.

India had actually likewise summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Ladanov on Tuesday to communicate its “grave concerns” and “unequivocal condemnation” of the attack on the industrial vessel.The relocation followed remarks by Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov, who protected Russia’s actions, stating Moscow would continue targeting vessels bring arms for Ukraine.Peskov stated Russian forces would continue striking ships associated with carrying “ammunition, weapons, and so on” for the Kyiv federal government.India’s newest declaration, mentioning freight information offered by the directorate general of maritime administration, opposes that assertion.

Delivering attacks under examination

MV Golden Leo, bring 17 team members consisting of 5 Indians, was struck by Russian cruise rockets while leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa.The attack has actually magnified India’s issues over the security of business shipping in the dispute zone.Individually, the MEA likewise condemned another attack on the business vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea that eliminated an Indian nationwide, calling attacks on industrial shipping “unacceptable” and advising all celebrations to guarantee the security of maritime navigation and the undisturbed circulation of international trade.With 2 deadly events including Indian seafarers in less than a week, India has actually consistently worried that civilian merchant vessels and their teams should not be targeted throughout the continuous dispute.