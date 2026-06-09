Hong Kong – Commissioner of Customs and Excise fulfills Director General in Huangpu Customs District (with pictures)

Commissioner of Customs and Excise satisfies Director General in Huangpu Customs District (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Mr Chan Tsz-tat, today (June 8) invited the see by

the Director General in the Huangpu Customs District, Mr Jin Hai, and his delegation. The 2 sides likewise held a conference to exchange views on deepening cooperation in between the 2 Customs administrations.

Throughout the conference in between Mr Chan and the Huangpu Customs delegation, both sides took part in comprehensive conversations and exchanges on matters consisting of enhancing co-operation on trade assistance steps in between the 2 Customs administrations, along with optimising cross-boundary intermodal transport.

On the very same day, the 2 signed a Memorandum of Co-operation (MoC) relating to the evaluation and quarantine of air-to-sea transhipments of fresh fruits to the Chinese Mainland by means of Hong Kong. It is concurred under the MoC that Hong Kong Customs will release Certificates for Transhipment Confirmation for fruit transhipments in non-original air freight containers to be imported to Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Dongguan Logistics Park by means of HKIA to verify there is no abnormality discovered in their external product packaging and adhere to the Chinese Mainland’s evaluation and quarantine regulative requirements. The MoC will work from November 1, 2026. It is anticipated to deepen cooperation in clearance and quarantine operations, in addition to promote premium advancement of the cold chain sell the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The delegation likewise went to the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link to find out about the operations of traveler clearance of Hong Kong Customs; and went to the Customs Marine Base on Stonecutters Island, taking a trip on a sector patrol launch to check out sea-borne smuggling black areas to find out about its maritime patrol and enforcement work.