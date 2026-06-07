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Hong Kong – Schools encouraged to carry out contingency strategy under rainstorm caution signal

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Schools encouraged to execute contingency strategy under rainstorm caution signal

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Attention television and radio task commentators:

Please transmit the following unique statement by the Education Bureau worrying schools, and repeat it at ideal periods:

As the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is now in force, schools must carry out contingency steps to make sure the security of trainees. Schools which are in session needs to continue up until completion of school hours. They ought to make sure that conditions are safe before permitting trainees to return home.

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