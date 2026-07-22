Cumulative Studios partners with Zee 5 to reveal 6 AI-driven Historyverse originals influenced by Indian folklore and history

Zee 5 has actually participated in a collaboration with Collective Studios’ Historyverse, revealing an enthusiastic slate of 6 initial titles influenced by India’s abundant folklore, legends, and cultural heritage. Leveraging AI as an innovative enabler, the partnership looks for to open brand-new storytelling possibilities, bringing classic stories to life through immersive, aesthetically engaging, and culturally resonant experiences.

Cumulative Studios partners with Zee 5 to reveal 6 AI-driven Historyverse originals motivated by Indian folklore and history

By utilizing AI to enhance the imaginative procedure, Zee 5 is reimagining how stories are developed and experienced, while staying deeply rooted in stories that resonate with audiences throughout generations.

At the heart of this collaboration is a six-title slate consisting of Garud– Ek Yodha Ki Gatha, Narmada Manasa Sundari- Shiv Parvati Ki Putriyan, Vikram Betal Aur Nar Pishachani, Shiv Sati Ki Ek Anant Prem Kahani, Param Sundari Chandrakanta Ki Amar Prem Katha and Bhakto Ke Bhagwan Tirupati Balaji. Established by Zee 5 and Collective Studios’ Historyverse, the titles draw motivation from Indian folklore, folklore, history and ageless literary customs, changing cherished stories into immersive AI-powered visual experiences created for the worldwide audience.

Each of the 6 titles will premiere throughout 7 languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bangla marking the start of a brand-new storytelling universe, bringing India’s classic stories to international audiences in ingenious and interesting methods.

Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head – Zee 5 India stated, “The future of home entertainment will be specified not simply by the stories we inform, however by the innovation that powers them. At Zee 5, we see AI and emerging innovations as drivers for the next age of storytelling, opening brand-new imaginative possibilities, speeding up development, and allowing immersive, interactive experiences at scale. Our collaboration with Collective Studios’ Historyverse shows this vision, combining innovative innovation with India’s abundant storytelling heritage to develop future-facing home entertainment IPs that are constructed for an international audience. As the home entertainment landscape progresses, we stay dedicated to promoting development that reimagines how stories are developed, experienced, and found.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, stated:”India’s folklore, history and folklore are amongst the world’s wealthiest storytelling customs, with an ageless capability to motivate, amuse and stimulate creativity throughout generations. At HistoryVerse, our aspiration is to honour these stories while reimagining how they can be experienced by modern audiences.”

He included, “Partnering with Zee 5 on this slate is a substantial turning point for us. Together, we’re bringing culturally rooted stories to life in fresh, immersive formats that stay real to their essence while opening them as much as brand-new audiences in India and beyond.”

As Zee 5 continues to purchase category-defining stories and withstanding copyrights, this landmark AI-powered slate strengthens its dedication to leading the next wave of home entertainment development and take Indian stories to the world.

Check Out: Hansal Mehta groups up with Vijay Subramaniam for AI-led cooking series Khana Dil Se

Tags: AI, Animation, Artificial Intelligence, Bollywood, Bollywood Features, Collective Studios Historyverse, Features, History, Mythology, OTT, OTT Platform, Zee 5, Zee5

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