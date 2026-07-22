A day after Yeh Awarapanthe title track from Awarapan 2was launched, author Amaal Mallik declared that the movie and its soundtrack were being targeted by a “paid PR” project managed by competing components in the movie market.

Amaal Mallik declares competing”paid PR “is assaulting Awarapan 2 soundtrack:”Save your funds for your next movies “

Requiring to social networks on July 22, Amaal thanked listeners for the reaction to the tune and prompted audiences to offer it time before forming a viewpoint. “Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience,” he composed.

Amaal Mallik declares project versus Awarapan 2

In the very same note, the author declared that competing groups were trying to harm the movie’s potential customers. “There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well,” he declared.

Amaal included that such efforts would not impact the audience’s connection with the music. Dealing with those he implicated of running the project, he composed, “Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films.”

Amaal Mallik addresses contrasts with the initial soundtrack

The author likewise weighed in on the contrasts in between Awarapan 2 and the music of the 2007 movie Awarapanwhich has actually long taken pleasure in cult status amongst fans.

Describing the background of the initial album, Amaal stated the tunes in the very first movie were adjustments of independent tracks by artists consisting of Mustafa Zahid, Rafaqat Ali Khan and Annie, which were recreated by Pritam for the movie. “So that ends the debate of it being an original album, it’s well adapted by Pritam and that’s the whole truth,” he composed.

He likewise acknowledged the tradition of the initial artists, stating, “We can’t do what Mustafa Zahid did, and we don’t even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it.”

“Music is to be heard, felt and ultimately accepted or declined”

Amaal concluded his note by prompting listeners to examine the music by itself benefits instead of comparing it with the initial soundtrack: “Before you judge mine or any musician’s work, ek baar aankh bandh karke woh insaan ka gaana dil se suno.”

He even more included, “Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected, not judged. But public ko haq hai judge karne ka, unka opinion sar aankhon par.”

Thank you for such a dazzling action to a tune that’s the closest to my heart ♥ Every tune requires time to breathe, be taken into the system and after that reach and reside in the heart of the audience. There is a substantial paid PR being run by competing components of the movie market that … — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 22, 2026

The author’s declaration follows’Yeh Awarapan,’ sung by Arijit Singh, created conversation online following its release, with numerous listeners drawing contrasts to the soundtrack of the 2007 cult classic.

Check out: Has Arijit Singh returned to playback singing? Group clarifies after Yeh Awarapan release

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.