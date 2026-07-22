Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has actually stated that their renowned 2009 movie 3 Idiots will not be re-released in movie theaters on September 4. The production home released a declaration on its social networks manages, clarifying that the exact same.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films states 3 Idiots is not re-releasing on September 4

The main declaration checked out, “With recommendation to current media reports declaring that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films want to clarify that these reports are incorrect and factually inaccurate. We ask for members of the media and fans to rely entirely on main statements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ confirmed channels. We prompt media publications to avoid publishing or flowing unproven details.”

The information follows speculation surrounding a possible theatrical re-release of 3 Idiots gotten traction throughout media reports and social networks platforms.

Launched in 2009 and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. The coming-of-age comedy-drama went on to turn into one of the most significant smash hits of its time and continues to take pleasure in enormous appeal amongst audiences. The movie went onto ended up being the very first one in Hindi to exceed not simply Rs. 150 crores however likewise Rs. 200 crores. Its last tally stood at a shocking Rs. 202.95 crores.

Check Out: Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video shows his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t altered; super star had then stated, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life individual”

More Pages: 3 Idiots Box Office Collection, 3 Idiots Movie Review

Tags: 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Kareena Kapoor Khan, News, Official Statement, R Madhavan, Rajkumar Hirani, Re-Release, Release, Sharman Joshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

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