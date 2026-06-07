Home»News»BTS: THE RETURN out on OTT: Where to watch, storyline, and more about Bangtan Boys’ documentary»

After the massive global response to Arirang, BTS shifted the focus to their journey behind the music with the Netflix documentary BTS: THE RETURN, an intimate portrait of their first project after military service. The film moves beyond chart milestones to capture raw studio sessions, personal reflections, and the evolving dynamic between RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook as they navigate pressure, rediscover their creative identity, and rebuild their chemistry, ultimately framing Arirang not just as a comeback album but as a defining moment of reinvention.

About BTS: The Return

BTS: The Return documentary was released on Netflix on March 27 at 12:30 pm IST. The documentary is 1 hour and 33 minutes long.

BTS: The Return chronicles the reunion of BTS as they come together to create their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Arirang. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the documentary provides an intimate look at their creative process, candid reflections, and powerful live performances that mark their return to the global stage.

After completing their mandatory military service, the seven members reunite in Los Angeles, confronting the pressures of expectation while rediscovering the camaraderie that first brought them together. The film captures moments of laughter, vulnerability, and resilience, showing how BTS balances personal growth with their collective identity.

Throughout BTS: The Return, the group’s commitment to their fans, ARMY, is front and center. Even during their military hiatus, they maintained connection through pre-recorded releases and solo projects, ensuring their audience never felt their absence. The documentary highlights both the artistry and humanity behind BTS’s music, offering fans a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse of their journey back to the world stage.

BTS has released their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, followed by a highly anticipated comeback performance live from Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun, which is available (forever) on Netflix. The album has already broken several records.

The album features 14 tracks, including Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0., No. 29, the lead single SWIM, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun, showcasing the group’s range and evolution as artists.