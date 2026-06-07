O’Romeo out on OTT: Where and how to watch Shahid Kapoor’s romantic action thriller film

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O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, is now available on OTT, but with a catch. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, did average at the box office.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial, O’Romeo, was released in cinemas on February 13, 2026. The film’s box office performance was average. O’Romeo is now available for rent on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

How to watch O’Romeo online?

What’s the plot of O’Romeo?

O’ Romeo is a gritty action-thriller helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Drawing inspiration from Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film dives deep into the violent, morally complex underworld of post-independence Mumbai.

Blending romance with raw brutality, the narrative centers on a hardened contract killer whose disciplined life spirals out of control after he falls in love. What begins as a chance at redemption soon mutates into a tragic saga of obsession, betrayal, and vengeance. Loosely inspired by the real-life figures Hussain Ustara and Swapna Didi, the film explores how love can be both a saving grace and a fatal weakness.

At its core lies a volatile relationship between a hitman and the woman who hires him—a bond fueled by grief, rage, and dangerous desire. As Afsha relentlessly hunts down those responsible for her husband’s murder, the story unfolds against the unforgiving backdrop of 1990s Mumbai, exposing the ruthless machinery of contract killings and the irreversible loss of innocence.

O’Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, Triptii Dimri as Afsha, Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, Avinash Tiwary as Jalal, Vikrant Massey as Mehboob, and Farida Jalal as Dadi.