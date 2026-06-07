Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT release date

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Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marks Vir Das’ directorial debut film. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film is now all set to be released on OTT after its theatrical run.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, marking Vir Das’ directorial debut, was released in cinemas in January 2026, and it underperformed at the box office. Now, the film, produced by Aamir Khan, is all set to debut on OTT in April 2026.

When and where to watch Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos online?

Movie Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT Platform Netflix OTT release date April 1, 2026 Cast Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan

Plot of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026) is a Hindi comedy-spy caper starring Vir Das as an unlikely hero who stumbles into the world of espionage after being mistaken for a top agent. Chaos ensues as he navigates a dangerous criminal network with sheer incompetence and accidental brilliance.

Co-starring Mona Singh, Imran Khan (in his comeback), and Mithila Palkar, with Aamir Khan producing and making a cameo, the film blends satire, meta-humour, and character-driven comedy. Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, it releases on January 16, 2026. The film is a parody of the spy genre, focusing on high-energy, irreverent humor, and “so-unfunny-it’s-funny” gags rather than a logical storyline. The film mocks classic Bollywood tropes, including dramatic action and romance, often combining them with absurd scenarios.

Meanwhile, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos managed Rs. 6.21 crore at the domestic box office.