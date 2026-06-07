Home»News»Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 shutdown? Makers issue statement»

There were rumours about Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, currently streaming on JioHotstar, shutting down. The makers have now issued a statement regarding the same, strongly reacting that it is not the case.

What did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 makers state?

After hearing the rumour, the makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 issued an official statement confirming them as untrue. “We have noticed some media reports that are circulating stating that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is shutting down and getting replaced with Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain. We would like to state that these reports are baseless; we are not shutting down Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 and there is no end date for the show as yet,” the statement read. For the unversed, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain is touted to be a spin-off of the TV show, inspired by the title song of the TV show. Smriti Irani had also refuted the rumours by asking netizens to verify the source of the spin-off news.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 released after 17 long years. The show which once ruled TV started streaming on OTT, and instantly gained peak fame with politician-actress Smriti Irani returning to acting as well as Bill Gates making a cameo on the show.

Kyunki 2 stills

The new cast members of the sitcom included Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi played the next generation characters, while Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprised their roles as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani. The second season premiered on television as well as streamed on JioHotstar since July 29, 2025.