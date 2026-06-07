14.8 C
London
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Chip slump erases $1.3 trillion in stock market value

Chip slump erases $1.3 trillion in stock market value

By
Editor
-
0
106

Synopsis

The PHLX’s combined loss of 12% over two sessions shows investors are becoming more concerned about pricey, high-flying tech stocks just ​as Elon Musk prepares a blockbuster initial public ⁠offering next ‌week for SpaceX at an exceedingly high $1.75 trillion ​valuation.

Image for Chip slump erases $1.3 trillion in stock market value

US-traded chipmakers plunged ​on Friday, losing about $1.3 trillion ​in market value, with deep losses in AI heavy hitters ​including Nvidia, Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices, as Broadcom’s weak report earlier this week reverberated across Wall Street.

The PHLX chip index slumped 10.3% in its deepest one-day loss since ‌March 2020, ⁠when the ⁠coronavirus pandemic threw global markets into a tailspin.

Friday’s selloff added to losses on Thursday ​after Broadcom issued a quarterly report that showed demand for its custom AI chips business ​falling short of lofty expectations.

The PHLX’s combined loss of 12% over two sessions shows investors are becoming more concerned about pricey, high-flying tech stocks just ​as Elon Musk prepares a blockbuster initial public ⁠offering next ‌week for SpaceX at an exceedingly high $1.75 trillion ​valuation.

The chip ​index hit a record high on Wednesday, and even after ⁠Friday’s losses it remains up 73% year to ​date.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, fell about 6%, cleaving ​more than $300 billion from its market capitalization.

Micron Technology tumbled 13%, evaporating about $150 billion in market value. Recent investor darling Marvell Technology gave back 17%, while AMD lost almost 11%.

“You’ve had a lot of people here that were just blindly buying the dip,” said Dennis Dick, a ‌proprietary trader at Triple D Trading. “Blindly buying the dip had been winning you money, but that ended today.”

Worries about higher ​interest rates also ​spooked investors across the ⁠U.S. stock market following stronger-than-expected jobs data, and the S&P 500 fell 2.6%.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI race, Broadcom, lost 7.9%, bringing ​its two-day loss to almost 20%.

“The semiconductor sector was way overbought. That’s why we’re seeing the sell-off. I don’t think it’s the end of the (semiconductor) bull market,” said Ohsung Kwon, Chief Equity Strategist at Wells Fargo. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Rod Nickel and Rosalba O’Brien)

Elevate your knowledge and leadership skills at a cost cheaper than your daily tea.

Subscribe Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

BTS: THE RETURN out on OTT: Where to watch, storyline, and more about Bangtan Boys’ documentary

Books 0
Home»News»BTS: THE RETURN out on OTT: Where to watch,...

O’Romeo out on OTT: Where and how to watch Shahid Kapoor’s romantic action thriller film

Books 0
Home»News»O'Romeo out on OTT: Where and how to watch...

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT release date

Books 0
Home»News»Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT release date - When...

Popular

BTS: THE RETURN out on OTT: Where to watch, storyline, and more about Bangtan Boys’ documentary

Books 0
Home»News»BTS: THE RETURN out on OTT: Where to watch,...

O’Romeo out on OTT: Where and how to watch Shahid Kapoor’s romantic action thriller film

Books 0
Home»News»O'Romeo out on OTT: Where and how to watch...

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT release date

Books 0
Home»News»Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT release date - When...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here