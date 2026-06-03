Hong Kong – LegCo Panel on Administration of Justice and Legal Services goes to Judiciary (with pictures)

LegCo Panel on Administration of Justice and Legal Services goes to Judiciary (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The following is released on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

At the invite of the Judiciary, the Legislative Council (LegCo) Panel on Administration of Justice and Legal Services checked out the Judiciary today (June 2) to consult with members of the Judiciary and visited the Mega Courtroom at the Wanchai Law Courts Building.

The Chairman of the Panel, Ms Carmen Kan, the Deputy Chairman of the Panel, Mr Holden Chow and other LegCo Members initially went to the Court of Final Appeal Building in Central to meet the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung; the Chief Judge of the High Court, Mr Justice Jeremy Poon; the Vice-President of the Court of Appeal of the High Court, Madam Justice Carlye Chu, to exchange views on significant problems connecting to the administration of justice.

Members then went to the Mega Courtroom at the Wanchai Law Courts Building, where they were upgraded on the development of the advancement of the brand-new District Court Building on Caroline Hill Road by the Judiciary Administrator, Ms Esther Leung. They were likewise offered a discussion and presentation on significant efforts on using innovation in court operations, consisting of the incorporated Court Case Management System, standards on utilizing generative expert system, remote hearings, e-bundle hearings, voice-to-text innovation, in addition to digital proof discussion and displays managing at court hearings.

An overall of 15 members and non-members of the Panel on Administration of Judiciary and Legal Services took part in the check out.