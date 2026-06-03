Hong Kong – Two incoming passengers convicted and jailed for possession of duty-not-paid cigarettes (with photos)

Two incoming passengers convicted and jailed for possession of duty-not-paid cigarettes (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Two incoming female passengers were respectively sentenced to two months’ imprisonment and a fine of $1,000, and four weeks’ imprisonment and a fine of $1,000 by the Fanling Magistrates’ Courts today (June 2) for possessing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs officers, in contravention of the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance (DCO).

Customs officers intercepted an incoming 56-year-old female passenger at the Lo Wu Control Point on March 8 and seized 9 001 duty-not-paid cigarettes from her personal belongings, with an estimated market value of about $36,000 and a duty potential of about $29,000. She was subsequently arrested. She was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment with a fine of $1,000 today.

Separately, Customs officers intercepted an incoming 54-year-old female passenger at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on May 31 and seized 1 200 duty-not-paid cigarettes from her, with an estimated market value of about $4,900 and a duty potential of about $3,960. She was subsequently arrested. She was sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment with a fine of $1,000 today.

Customs welcomes the sentences, noting that even a first-time offender may still be imprisoned. The custodial sentences have imposed a considerable deterrent effect and reflect the seriousness of the offences. Members of the public should not defy the law.

Customs reminds members of the public that under the DCO, cigarettes are dutiable goods to which the DCO applies. Any person who imports, deals with, possesses, sells or buys illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.

Members of the public may report any suspected illicit cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).