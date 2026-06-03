Hong Kong – Hong Kong-Shenzhen Joint Working Group on Environmental Protection convenes in Hong Kong (with pictures)

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Joint Working Group on Environmental Protection convenes in Hong Kong (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, and Vice Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Ms Zhang Hua, leading the authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the delegation of the Shenzhen Municipal Government respectively, held the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Joint Working Group on Environmental Protection conference in Hong Kong today (June 2).

The conference evaluated and backed the Working Group’s 2025 Work Report and kept in mind the application development of the Agreement on Further Deepening Hong Kong-Shenzhen Co-operation in Ecological and Environmental Protection (the Co-operation Agreement). Both sides likewise exchanged views in depth on the preparation of the five-year strategy for eco-friendly and environmental management in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, local ecological quality control throughout the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) conferences, the joint advancement of the Shenzhen– Hong Kong eco-friendly passage, and cross-boundary biodiversity preservation. The 2 sides reported on their work development and shared experiences on the above elements.

The HKSAR Government is actively lining up with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and will finish the solution of Hong Kong’s very first five-year strategy within this year. The HKSAR Government will continue to completely support the nation in attaining its “dual carbon” objectives, speed up green improvement, and aim to minimize carbon emissions by half from the 2005 level by 2035, with a view to attaining carbon neutrality before 2050. At the conference, the HKSAR Government reported development in green transportation, ecological quality and eco-friendly preservation, consisting of the promo of a Shenzhen-Hong Kong cross-boundary electrical freight automobile pilot plan, preparations for choosing Port Shelter in Sai Kung for addition in the nationwide “Beautiful Bays” list, and the deepening of co-operation on the Shenzhen Wutong Mountain– Hong Kong Robin’s Nest eco-friendly passage. The Environment and Ecology Bureau (EEB) and the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) will arrange a workshop on the Ecological and Environmental Code of individuals’s Republic of China in late June, welcoming Mainland professionals to go to. Agents from pertinent Shenzhen departments are likewise welcomed to go to the workshop along with the Eco Expo to be kept in Hong Kong in October throughout the conference.

To guarantee excellent ecological quality throughout the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting to be kept in Hong Kong in October this year and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be kept in Shenzhen in November, Hong Kong and Shenzhen will continue to enhance local joint avoidance and control efforts, consisting of air quality control, water quality tracking and emergency situation action ability.

Both sides are likewise actively advancing the advancement of the Shenzhen Wutong Mountain– Hong Kong Robin’s Nest environmental passage. In 2025, the 2 sides collectively finished a biodiversity study of the eco-friendly passage location, enhanced eco-friendly information sharing and connection, and will even more boost preservation efficiency in the future to promote environmental combination in between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Mr Tse thanked the numerous departments of the Shenzhen Municipal Government for their complete assistance. He revealed the hope that both sides would continue to strive under the structure of the Joint Working Group, anchor on the 10 significant co-operation jobs set out in the Co-operation Agreement checked in 2024, and guarantee all jobs are advanced with high quality and complete protection, so regarding collectively construct a Beautiful China and work towards carbon neutrality.

The Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment), Mr Eddie Cheung; the Director of Environmental Protection, Dr Samuel Chui; and agents from the EEB, the EPD and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department likewise participated in the conference.