Associated Designs | Brighten Your World with the Elliot House Plan!

Step into a world where light dances through every room, where windows are not just functional but also works of art. Welcome to the Elliot, a home design that redefines the way we think about windows and natural illumination. From the moment you enter the foyer, bathed in light from the multipaned sidelight, to the spacious family room with its skylights and wide rear windows, you’ll find yourself surrounded by brightness and warmth. But it’s not just about the light; the Elliot also offers a thoughtful layout that makes everyday living a breeze. With a kitchen that’s perfect for multiple cooks, a pass-through utility room that doubles as a mudroom, and bedrooms that can be transformed into anything you desire, the Elliot is a home that’s as practical as it is beautiful. So come, take a second look at the Elliot, and discover a home design like no other.

Step inside the Elliot, and you’ll immediately be captivated by its unique window detailing. The slender ribbons of glass that border the larger panes create an intriguing visual effect, drawing the eye to the gently arched transom that crowns the largest window in a cluster of three. This attention to detail continues throughout the ranch home, with abundant use of glass creating naturally illuminated living spaces.

The foyer is brightened by a swath of light washing in through the multipaned sidelight, setting the tone for the rest of the home. The vaulted living room, with its built-in storage cabinets and gas fireplace, offers a cozy retreat from the outside world.

The family room is a bright and airy space, with light spilling down through two skylights and wide rear windows. This spacious room flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area, making it perfect for entertaining. Sliders open onto a patio, providing a convenient spot for outdoor dining.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with counters and cabinets wrapping around three walls and a central work island providing even more space for food preparation. The roomy walk-in pantry provides ample storage for staples and supplies, and the pass-through utility room connects to the garage, making it easy to bring groceries in from the car.

The left side of the Elliot is dedicated to bedrooms, with the master suite boasting a large walk-in closet, twin lavs, and separately enclosed toilet and shower. The three additional bedrooms could be used for guests, hobbies, or whatever else you can imagine.

Intriguing window detailing, naturally illuminated living spaces, and a thoughtful layout make the Elliot a home design with a twist.

The Elliot 30-273 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.