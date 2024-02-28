First-of-Its-Kind Spanish Speaking Kidney Transplant Clinic Opens at Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health has opened the first clinic of its kind that is designed specifically to support Spanish-speaking patients undergoing kidney transplantation

Intermountain Health has opened the first clinic of its kind in the Intermountain West that is designed specifically to support Spanish-speaking patients undergoing kidney transplantation.

The new Intermountain Clinica Hispana de Riñon at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah offers culturally comprehensive care, where providers address patients in their native language and are trained to support patients’ cultural needs and educational styles.

Pre-transplant patients receive education and evaluation by all providers in Spanish, including meeting with bilingual providers in nephrology, surgery, social work, coordinators, finance, and nutrition.

“Programs like this are quite rare in the United States,” said Ivan Zendejas, MD, Intermountain Health transplant surgeon. “We are happy to offer this much needed service to our patients.”

“Our vision for the clinic is to help bridge the gap between the medical community and the Latino community and help our patients feel more comfortable when trying to maneuver the complicated transplant world, said Alan Contreras, MD, transplant surgeon for Intermountain Health’s abdominal transplant program at Intermountain Medical Center.

Patients who receive medical information in their preferred language are more likely to understand and participate fully in decisions about their care, according to research.

Intermountain Health Transplant Services caregivers spearheaded this project, recognizing there are many misconceptions about transplantation and the donation process in Spanish-speaking communities and that some information may get lost in translation.

The new clinic supports patients who prefer to communicate in Spanish, and who are undergoing kidney transplantation with personalized and multi-disciplinary care.

“Patients have told me they can finally understand their health care,” said Anna Petersen, PA-C, physician associate for Intermountain Health. “They also tell me they feel empowered because they and their family totally understand what is happening with their transplant.”

Clinica Hispana de Riñon has been open for several months and already, caregivers and patients and are noticing the difference.

“Receiving information about my surgery in my native language, gave me so much confidence,” said Luis Campos, liver and kidney transplant patient. “All my questions were answered, I was reassured, and my mind was put at ease.”

Intermountain Health Transplant Services also offers a clinic for Spanish speaking patients post-transplant where they meet with a nephrology provider and pharmacist who speak with them in their native language to help complete a successful transplant journey.

For more information on the clinic go here or call 801-507-3380.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.