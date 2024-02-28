Aiutiamoli a Vivere Foundation & Father Ibrahim Faltas Launch Japan Mission for Injured Gazan Children

The Aiutiamoli a Vivere Foundation (FAV) and Father Ibrahim Faltas Launch Japan Mission to Help Seriously Injured of Ill Palestinian Children from Gaza

The Foundation Aiutiamoli a Vivere（FAV) – Japan branch, and the Fondazione Aiutiamoli a Vivere (FAV) headquarters in Italy, in collaboration with Father Ibrahim Faltas, the head of the Pope John Paul II Middle East Foundation, have decided to launch a humanitarian operation to identify reception facilities in Japan for seriously injured or sick Palestinian children to be made available when they leave the Italian pediatric hospitals where they are currently hospitalized.

Recently, Italy became the first country in Europe to launch an international rescue operation to transport 100 seriously injured Palestinian children, victims of Gaza war, to receive specialized medical treatment in pediatric hospitals in Italy (Bambin Gesù Hospital and Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Meyer Hospital in Florence, the Rizzoli Hospital in Bologna, and the Gaslini Hospital in Genoa).

From the very beginning, this life-saving humanitarian assistance operation was made possible because of the efforts of Father Ibrahim Faltas, the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, who had the support of the Italian Government, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, who, together with Father Faltas, was able to initiate intense mediation activity involving the Israeli authorities, the Palestinian authorities, and with the Egyptian authorities.

Father Ibrahim Faltas said he had immediately received Italian governmental enthusiastic approval after he asked them what he could do for the injured or sick children. “Italy,” Father Ibrahim Faltas said, “continues to express its solidarity with those who are certainly innocent victims.”

And now, the Fondazione Aiutiamoli a Vivere (FAV), headed by President Dr. Fabrizio Pacifici, and the Foundation Aiutiamoli a Vivere (FAV）Japan Chapter – headed by James Ryan, together with Father Ibrahim Faltas, head of the Pope John Paul II Middle East Foundation, have agreed to expand the humanitarian Mission – considering the high number of injured Palestinian children who will require crucial medical diagnostics and treatment, along with psychological support at the end of the conflict, by identifying hospitals in Japan that can receive Palestinian children who are currently hospitalized in Italy.

Currently, the Fondazione Aiutiamoli a Vivere, together with the Pope John Paul II Middle East Foundation of Father Ibrahim Faltas, is committed to supporting the economic effort resulting from the hospitalization of Palestinian children being treated in various pediatric hospitals in Italy.

The Franciscan friar reiterated his gratitude to the Italian people, “because Italy is the first country in Europe to receive children from Gaza who otherwise could not have been treated. Italy has always been close to this cause, we asked, and they accepted.” Father Ibrahim Faltas said.

“A large number of Palestinian children are still suffering from illnesses and life-threatening injuries. The Foundation is preparing to petition the Japanese government to accept Palestinian children as well as the Italian government.” FAV Japan branch Director James Ryan stated.

Father Ibrahim Faltas, the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, is Responsible for the FONDAZIONE GIOVANNI PAOLO II MEDIORIENTE. Their Mission is to support and accompany people and communities in need so that they can determine and build their own future. They contribute to the growth and integral development of every person by investing resources on the skills and capacities of local people, to improve the living conditions of people in the Holy Land, in the Middle East, in our country and everywhere in the world.https://fondazionegiovannipaolo.org/en/

About: The Fondazione Aiutiamoli a Vivere（FAV), led by Fabrizio Pacifici, currently manages the convent of the Friars Minor Conventual in Cattolica, in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, where the FAV has hosted Belarusian children suffering from cystic fibrosis, and Ukrainians who have fled the war, and is now helping Palestinian children reported by Father Ibrahim Faltas. FAV also manages a convent in Bagnoregio, in the Italian region of Lazio, where the Sisters of the Incarnate Word Order are present. They currently operate in the Gaza strip and are committed to saving Palestinian children, women, and elderly people. They too have now made themselves available together with the FAV to host Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip. https://www.aiutiamoliavivere.it/

Aiutiamoli a Vivere Foundation Japan https://www.aiutiamoliavivere.com/