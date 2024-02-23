KLM announces 2024 summer schedule

Amstelveen – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

KLM will serve 155 destinations this summer; 92 in Europe and 63 intercontinental. KLM will increase available seat capacity by around 7% compared to the summer of 2023, almost matching pre-Covid levels. The summer schedule starts on 31 March 2024 and runs through 26 October 2024.

KLM will increase flight frequency to various intercontinental destinations. We will operate more flights to Jakarta in combination with Kuala Lumpur, and to Denpasar in combination with Singapore. KLM has resumed direct flights to Osaka and will resume daily service to Tokyo Narita. Flight frequency will also be increased to Taipei, Hong Kong, Montreal, Toronto and Los Angeles. Capacity to North American destinations is currently above 2019 levels. These changing frequencies are part of an ongoing process whereby we adjust our network to market conditions, taking into account available aircraft and manpower.

KLM will resume daily service to Tel Aviv From Monday 1 April. This service will be operated with a stopover at Larnaca until at least 19 May. KLM is closely monitoring the security situation in Israel.

In Europe, KLM will increase flight frequency to various destinations this summer. In Scandinavia, KLM will operate daily service to Billund (Denmark) and Stavanger (Norway). In Great Britain, flight frequency will be increased to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Glasgow and Southampton. As was the case this winter, KLM will continue to serve Marseille in the summer and will operate daily service to Nice. In Poland, frequency will be increased to Krakow, Gdansk and Wroclaw. KLM will also increase flight frequency to Prague (Czech Republic) this summer. In Italy, KLM will increase frequency to Bologna, Florence and Genoa.