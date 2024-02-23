Rihanna’s Baddest Drop Yet: FENTY x PUMA Avanti Pony

Herzogenaurach, Germany – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

Lux fashion meets football in the FENTY x PUMA Avanti Pony. Today, global icon Rihanna and sports company PUMA have dropped an extremely limited edition of the Avanti. With rich and premium materials, and a unique pattern on every style, this drop is truly one-of-one.

This Avanti drop is all glam premium materials and elevated product details wrapped in lux calf hair and rounded off withembroidered FENTY branding and retro gum soles. Available in two colorways all-white and dappled white and brown this exclusive edition of the Avanti matches the iconic and unconventional style of Rihanna herself.

Limited quantities of these Avantis are available in both mens and womens at 200 each.

Two thousand pairs of the FENTY x PUMA Avanti Pony is available at 10am EST to shop atPUMA.comand select retailers globally.

