Adani University, Vjoist sign MOU to collaborate on academics and research

In a development aimed at fostering academic excellence and innovation, Adani University has partnered with Vjoist Innovation to offer unparalleled educational and research opportunities. The memorandum of understanding was inked by Prof. Dr. Ravi P Singh, Provost, Adani University, and Dr. Tasos Vasiliadis, Founder and CEO, JOIST Innovation Park, Greece.

Vjoist Innovation, a partnership between Joist Innovation Park, Greece, and Variman Global, India, was formed to bring deep technology products that meet and exceed the requirements and aspirations of industry and academia. The company focuses on creating diversified educational and training programmes.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Dr. Ravi P Singh said, “In an effort to increase the footprint of Adani University and to create an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, 21st century skills and leadership in a multi-cultural environment, the partnership with Vjoist will become a landmark in collaborative industry-institute interface.”

Dr. Tasos Vasiliadis said, “The partnership with Adani University is more about shared aspirations, mutual trust, and the global footprint of professionals from both sides. It will help us in creating an ecosystem that embraces cutting-edge research and training to prepare students to become global leaders of tomorrow.”

Under the partnership, Vjoist will leverage JOIST Innovation Centre to provide unparalleled training facilities for students and faculty of Adani University. The agreement encompasses facilitating short-term and long-term student and faculty exchanges at partner universities worldwide. It aims to spearhead research and innovation initiatives, skill development programmes, and introduce emerging courses at the JOIST Centre or other collaborative organizations. It will also extend expertise by nominating faculty, researchers, and innovators for teaching, research, and training roles.

Adani University will establish a state-of-the-art training and innovation center in collaboration with Vjoist. It will provide top-notch facilities and accommodation for trainers, ensuring a conducive environment for learning and innovation. It will identify significant areas for joint research, designating Ph.D students to work alongside collaborators from Vjoist as co-guides. enriching the educational landscape with global perspectives and expertise.

Joist Innovation Park, the largest of its kind in Southeast Europe and the only one in Greece, signifies a forward-thinking collaboration designed to foster innovation and knowledge transfer across borders. It stands as a beacon of collaborative and innovative endeavours. Variman, a BSE-listed entity, plays a key role in the integration of IT hardware and services in the partnership, benefiting students and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.