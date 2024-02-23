Outdoor Cap Named A Silver-Level Bicycle Friendly Business By The League Of American Bicyclists

We’re honored to announce that we’ve received Silver-level recognition as a Bicycle Friendly Business by the League of American Bicyclists. This means we have created a bike-friendly workplace for our employees and visitors!

Today, the League of American Bicyclists recognized Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. with a silver Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) award, earning it a place alongside more than 1,400 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.

“We’re proud to celebrate this round of new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses who are investing their resources to not only build up bicycling in the workplace but in their communities as well,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “It takes collaboration to build an America where every person can safely and easily choose to bike, and we applaud [these businesses] pedaling alongside us to power this movement.”

Outdoor Cap joins a total of 1,480 current BFBs nationwide, including everything from government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, museums, hospitality establishments, bike shops, and other employers, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to both customers and employees who bike. The Bicycle Friendly Business award recognizes an organization’s contributions in shifting up and accelerating the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.

Being a bike-friendly business in the Mountain Biking Capital or the World is just one way Outdoor Cap can set an example for businesses, employers, and as humans.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see Outdoor Cap recognized for the steps we have undertaken to make our campus accessible and welcoming to bicyclists,” said Neil Harris, the Head of Employee Experience. “As much as this award celebrates our current efforts, I’m excited to have the expertise and insights of the League of American Bicyclists at our fingertips to help pave the way for future bike-friendly efforts.”

As part of the BFB network, Outdoor Cap will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike.

To learn more about the BFB program, or to apply, visit the League online at bikeleague.org/business.

About the Bicycle Friendly America Program

Since 1880, the League of American Bicyclists has been people-powered, with a goal to make bicycling safer and easier as a means of transportation and recreation. Today, the League continues to improve lives and strengthen communities through bicycling. We are more than 200,000 members and supporters strong with more than 1,000 state and local advocacy groups and bike clubs as well as thousands of businesses, universities, and communities together leading the movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. Learn more at www.bikeleague.org.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years in Team, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process and innovation in our quality headwear offerings. Our corporate campus is based in Bentonville, Ark., with a factory and distribution centers in Arkansas, California, and Texas.