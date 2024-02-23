Empower and Pour with Millie Tang at Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

In an evening dedicated to the art of mixology, cultures collide and cocktails come to life at Copitas on March 3, 2024 in the capable hands of Millie Tang, who is renowned as one of the top 100 most influential figures in the global bar scene. Copitas, recognised for its craft cocktails, sophisticated ambience, and exceptional Four Seasons service, is perched on the 21st floor of Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru overlooking sweeping city views. It holds the #38 spot on Asias 50 Best Bars list, awarded Best Hotel Bar in India and is ranked #4 among the 30 Best Bars of India. As Tang takes over this exceptional bar, she brings her Asian and Australian influences to the forefront, transforming the bar into a playground of flavour and creativity.

Millie Tangs journey into the world of bartending is as spirited as the libations she creates. Hailing from the vibrant cocktail scene of Australia and armed with a keen palate and a thirst for knowledge, she embarked on a journey that would take her across continents and into the hearts of cocktail enthusiasts worldwide. When Tang is home in Brisbane, she can be found behind the bar at The Gresham – listed in 50 Best Discovery. What sets Millie Tang apart is her fearless approach to experimentation. From the spice-tinged Early Retirement to the fruity tropical sweetness of Sunny Boy, Tangs creations are a celebration of diversity, inviting guests to embark on a sensory journey like no other. Millie Tangs takeover of Copitas marks a new chapter in the Hotels commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its guests.

A trailblazer in the world of mixology, Tangs career is marked by a string of prestigious awards, including Bartender of the Year at the Australian Liquor Industry Awards in both 2019 and 2023. Additionally, she was part of the winning team in the global final of Licor 43s Bartenders and Baristas Challenge. Her influence extends far beyond her awards, as evidenced by her ranking as the 78th most influential figure in the Drinks International Bar World 100 list. With a passion for empowering female bartenders, her commitment to supporting fellow bartenders is reflected in her tireless efforts to elevate the voices and talents of women across the globe.

Director of Food and Beverage Savio Fernandes says, As Millie Tang visits us with an exciting menu, we look forward to an exceptional experience for our guests featuring visionary creations that combine innovative mixology with the unscripted service at Four Seasons Bengaluru” Guests will encounter the perfect blend between the timeless and chic atmosphere of Copitas, topped up with Tangs energetic modern palate selection.

With cocktails that are as bold and vibrant as the city of Bengaluru itself, this takeover at Copitas promises to captivate enthusiasts, industry professionals, and trendsetters alike. Guests can anticipate an unforgettable evening crafted with precision and passion by Millie Tang herself.