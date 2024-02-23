Voting opens for Americas, Caribbean, Indian Ocean & Middle East

London, UK – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 23, 2024

Voting is now open for organisations in The Americas, Caribbean, Middle East and Indian Ocean of the World Travel Awards 2024 programme. Industry professionals, the media and consumers worldwide can vote for their favourite travel brands.

The voting window closes on 31 March for Middle East and Indian Ocean, and on 7 April for Caribbean and The Americas. The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be named as the 2024 winner.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: With voting now open for our key regions of The Americas, Caribbean, Indian Ocean and Middle East, it is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence.

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including Aviation, Tourist Attractions, Car Hire, Cruise, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Meetings & Events, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

For more information on WTA, visit worldtravelawards.com.