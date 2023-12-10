FreightCenter Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Excellence in Freight Solutions

FreightCenter Celebrates 25 years of excellence in the logistics industry, highlighting its commitment to hassle-free shipping from start to finish.

FreightCenter, a leading logistics company, celebrates its 25th anniversary, symbolizing its’ dependability and ingenuity in the freight industry. Since its establishment in 1998, FreightCenter has been on a gratifying journey of growth and innovation.

FreightCenter has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a 2-man operation working out of a packaging store to a company that employs over 100 professionals in the freight industry. FreightCenter’s Account Managers are stocked with knowledge and pride themselves on offering clients a personal experience throughout their entire shipping journey. In logistics, they have efficiently navigated the freight industry’s winding roads and expansive seas, ensuring their clients stay on track with their cargo needs.

Built on the idea that moving freight from one place to another should be simple and hassle-free, FreightCenter has consistently delivered outstanding freight solutions that meet and exceed the expectations of a 3PL company. With in-house customer care and processing departments, FreightCenter proves its commitment to client satisfaction by diligently analyzing every shipment detail, ensuring all information is accurate and handled with care. It’s no wonder they’ve become the go-to for businesses seeking reliable freight services!

“We stand here today with gratitude for the incredible journey we’ve had over the past 25 years,” says Matthew Brosious, Chief Executive Officer at FreightCenter. “Our success is not just about moving cargo; it’s about moving businesses forward, and we owe it all to our dedicated team and loyal clients who have been with us every step of the way.”

FreightCenter has spent the past 25 years perfecting its Transportation Management System, ensuring clients have all the tools they need to navigate the world of logistics successfully. As FreightCenter raises a toast to 25 years of excellence, they’re not just celebrating the past but paving the path forward with innovation and a dedication to progress by staying up to date with all current logistics and shipping trends.

FreightCenter’s 25th-anniversary celebration is not just a milestone; it’s a checkpoint in a journey far from over. Here’s to 25 years of delivering on promises, navigating through challenges, and driving toward a future filled with endless possibilities.

About FreightCenter

FreightCenter is a third-party logistics provider (3PL) that has been offering shipping and freight services to e-trailers, businesses, and individuals internationally for the past 25 years. They provide customized transportation solutions for different industries and specialize in freight shipping, LTL (less-than-truckload), and FTL (full-truckload). With a focus on innovation and customer service, FreightCenter is committed to making shipping easy and affordable for all its customers.