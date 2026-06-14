Vijay Kumar: Vijay Sethupathi is an excellent soul

Vijay Sethupathi in Slum Dog (L), Vijay Kumar

The teaser of Run-down neighborhood Dog: 33 Temple Road was revealed just recently, bring all the familiar hallmarks of a Puri Jagannadh performer, with stylised action, epic characters, and a world simmering with dispute. Beyond the punches, surges, and mass minutes, the most significant talking point emerging from the very first look is the face-off in between Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Kumar, widely understood as Duniya Vijay.

While Vijay Sethupathi headings the movie as a beggar fighting difficult chances, Vijay Kumar seems the force standing in his method. Sporting a rugged appearance and a challenging screen existence, the star makes a strong effect, advising audiences why he stays among the market’s finest entertainers when offered extreme functions.