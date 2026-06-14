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Home Books Vijay Kumar: Vijay Sethupathi is an excellent soul

Vijay Kumar: Vijay Sethupathi is an excellent soul

By
Leslie Atkins
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Vijay Sethupathi in Slum Dog (L), Vijay Kumar

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10 Jun 2026, 3:20 am

The teaser of Run-down neighborhood Dog: 33 Temple Road was revealed just recently, bring all the familiar hallmarks of a Puri Jagannadh performer, with stylised action, epic characters, and a world simmering with dispute. Beyond the punches, surges, and mass minutes, the most significant talking point emerging from the very first look is the face-off in between Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Kumar, widely understood as Duniya Vijay.

While Vijay Sethupathi headings the movie as a beggar fighting difficult chances, Vijay Kumar seems the force standing in his method. Sporting a rugged appearance and a challenging screen existence, the star makes a strong effect, advising audiences why he stays among the market’s finest entertainers when offered extreme functions.

Vijay Kumar

Remarkably, the adoration in between the 2 stars extends well beyond the screen. For Vijay Sethupathi, dealing with Duniya Vijay suggested teaming up with a star he had actually understood about for many years.”On the sets, he is very disciplined and talented. Working with him was a happy experience. His grasp of what the director wants in every shot is remarkable, and he always comes prepared,” states Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Kumar, who has actually gradually broadened his innovative footprint from acting to directing movies like Salaga and Bheemaand his approaching City Lightswhile likewise working throughout languages, confesses that a person of the most significant draws of the task was the chance to work along with Vijay Sethupathi.

“I wanted to observe Vijay Sethupathi closely. He is a very good soul. I was curious to know the human being behind the actor. That is what I liked about him. Once I got to know him better, I realised there is so much more to admire. The list is long,” states Vijay Kumar.

The star likewise credits Puri Jagannadh for acknowledging and using a star’s strengths. “There is a lot of combat in this film, and the action attracted me as well. Every actor wants to work with directors like Puri Jagannadh. He is one of the masters. As a fan of his work, I want this film to become a super hit.”

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