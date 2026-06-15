BTN Jakarta International Marathon 2026 Draws 45,500 Runners from 52 Countries

JAKARTA, June 14, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN), in cooperation with the Jakarta Provincial Government and Indonesia Muda Road Runner (IMRR), effectively concluded the BTN Jakarta International Marathon (BTN JAKIM) 2026, hung on June 13– 14, 2026. The two-day occasion brought in more than 45,500 runners, consisting of 1,012 worldwide individuals from 52 nations, strengthening Jakarta’s growing credibility as a premier location for global sporting occasions and sports tourist in Southeast Asia.

The occasion included 4 race classifications– 5K, 10K, Half Marathon (21K), and Marathon (42K)– and united individuals from throughout Indonesia and around the globe. Countless viewers lined the race paths throughout the weekend, developing a dynamic environment as runners passed a few of Jakarta’s many renowned landmarks from the National Monument (Monas) to Gelora Bung Karno (GBK).

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Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung applauded the effective execution of BTN JAKIM 2026 and highlighted the strong cooperation amongst federal government organizations, security authorities, occasion organizers, and the general public.

“BTN Jakarta International Marathon 2026 has demonstrated that Jakarta is capable of hosting a world-class sporting event safely, orderly, and successfully. We are grateful for the tremendous support from the people of Jakarta and all stakeholders involved. This event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also showcases Jakarta as an international city that is ready to welcome participants and visitors from around the world,” stated Pramono.

He included that the Jakarta Provincial Government stays dedicated to supporting the ongoing development of the occasion and is positive that future editions will be even bigger and more impactful, especially as Jakarta approaches its 500th anniversary next year.

President Director of PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk Nixon LP Napitupulu stated the success of BTN JAKIM 2026 shows the growing interest for running and healthy living while producing concrete financial advantages for Jakarta and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“The enthusiasm shown by runners, spectators, volunteers, and local communities throughout the event has been extraordinary. Beyond promoting healthy lifestyles, events like BTN JAKIM create demand that stimulates economic activity across multiple sectors, including hospitality, tourism, transportation, retail, and small businesses. This is the broader value that we aim to create through the marathon,” Nixon stated.

Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports Erick Thohir highlighted that BTN JAKIM shows the growing function of sports in promoting much healthier way of lives while adding to financial advancement through sports tourist and the sports market.

“This is a very positive development and part of our effort to build a healthier society. At the same time, sports tourism and the sports industry have become important drivers of economic growth. With participation reaching more than 45,000 runners, the impact generated by this event is remarkable and demonstrates the enormous potential of sports as an economic catalyst,” Erick stated.

He even more kept in mind that Indonesia is checking out chances with surrounding nations to develop a local Southeast Asian marathon circuit that might raise the profile of range running and sports tourist throughout the area.

Based upon forecasts from race organizer Indonesia Muda Road Runner (IMRR), BTN JAKIM 2026 is anticipated to produce roughly IDR 225 billion in financial effect, considerably greater than the approximated effect tape-recorded in the previous year. The occasion likewise added to increased hotel tenancy rates throughout crucial business districts in Jakarta, consisting of Sudirman, Senayan, and Thamrin.

BTN JAKIM 2026 invited runners from 52 nations, with the biggest worldwide contingents originating from Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea. The growing global involvement highlights the increasing appeal of Jakarta as a location for worldwide running occasions.

The occasion likewise crowned champs throughout its elite marathon classifications. In the Men’s Open Marathon department, Kenya’s Kennedy Njogu Muhia declared triumph with a time of 2:16:23, followed by fellow Kenyan Ezekiel Kemboi Omullo (2:16:43) and Ethiopia’s Abdi Asefa Kebede (2:20:04). In the Women’s Open Marathon department, Alemnesh Herpha Guta of Kenya protected top place with a finishing time of 2:36:54, ahead of Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke Meleka (2:37:50) and Kenya’s Eunice Nyawira Muchiri (2:39:17).

Amongst Indonesian runners, Robi Syanturi became the Men’s National Marathon champ with a time of 2:27:58, followed by Nofeldi Petingko (2:28:20) and Sedilta Pilon Nubatonis (2:33:20). In the Women’s National Marathon classification, Isania Tarigan declared the nationwide title with a time of 3:08:47, ahead of Cilpia Manalu (3:16:20) and Sharfina Sheila Rosada (3:27:29).

The occasion likewise commemorated winners in the 5K and 10K classifications hung on the opening day. Pandu Sukarya and Marhaendrassiwi protected triumphes in the Men’s and Women’s National 5K races, respectively, while Rikki Marthin and Agustina Mardika topped the Men’s and Women’s National 10K classifications.

Beyond the competitors itself, BTN JAKIM has actually developed into a platform that promotes healthy way of lives, enhances neighborhood engagement, supports regional companies, and improves Jakarta’s appeal as a location for worldwide occasions. The success of BTN Jakarta International Marathon 2026 shows the strong cooperation in between BTN, the Jakarta Provincial Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Danantara Indonesia, IMRR, security authorities, volunteers, and the larger neighborhood.

As BTN JAKIM continues to grow in scale and global involvement, the occasion is anticipated to even more reinforce Jakarta’s position as a leading sports tourist location and assistance Indonesia’s aspiration to end up being a significant center for first-rate sporting occasions in the area.

Contact: investor_relation@btn.co.id Web: https://www.btn.co.id



Subject: Press release summary